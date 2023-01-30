ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

yonkerstimes.com

Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
YONKERS, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal

Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
wxhc.com

Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate

Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
THE CITY

Brooklyn DA Probes Election Allegations Tied to Democratic Party Leaders

The Brooklyn district attorney’s is investigating allegations of forgeries and favoritism in the borough’s Democratic Party first reported by THE CITY.In a series published last year, THE CITY identified multiple forged documents filed with the city Board of Elections, tied to a party executive. The paperwork included signatures purporting to be from five individuals who said they had no...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries

While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Commercial Observer

KIPP NYC Scores $209M for Bronx Charter School

KIPP NYC has landed $209.3 million in bond financing to build its planned seven-story charter school at 75 Canal Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to property records made public Tuesday. Build NYC Resource Corporation, part of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

