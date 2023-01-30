Read full article on original website
yonkerstimes.com
Mayor Spano Appoints Karen Beltran Yonkers City Court Judge
Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano today announced his appointment of Karen T. Beltran as City Court Judge for the City of Yonkers. Mayor Spano will swear in Beltran on Sunday, February 5 at 11AM at Yonkers City Hall. “I am proud to appoint Karen Beltran as our newest City Court Judge,”...
Herald Community Newspapers
Nassau's mysterious state of emergency may be illegal
Nassau County may have illegally declared a state of emergency for cybersecurity — a declaration that was not even known until revealed in a letter to a reporter by a county official. Deputy County Attorney Gregory Kalnitsky confirmed the existence of a state of emergency in response to a...
yonkerstimes.com
City Council Modifies Council Redistricting, Gets Community Input at Town Halls and Hearings
Last week, we reported on the progress underway by the Yonkers City Council to redraw the six council districts, as mandated by law every ten years. After one public hearing, it was determined that the council, with the help of consultant Andrew Beveredge, would make amendments with a 2nd proposed redistricting map.
NY Gov. Hochul’s budget would grant Mayor Eric Adams’ request on hiring requirements
Governor of New York Kathy Hochul delivers remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at the Long Island Railroad West Side Train Yard in New York. Hochul is backing Adams’ plan to require NYC contractors to hire local and “economically disadvantaged” candidates. [ more › ]
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
wxhc.com
Molinaro Comments on NYC Mayor’s Plan to Move Migrants Upstate
Marc Molino this week commented on NYC Mayor’s Eric Adams statement on moving migrants from New York City to Upstate New York. Mayor Eric Adams says the City continues to take in a large number of border crossing migrants daily but is out of room to shelter them. He’s proposing to send some upstate, calling it a ‘win win’ situation.
Brooklyn DA Probes Election Allegations Tied to Democratic Party Leaders
The Brooklyn district attorney’s is investigating allegations of forgeries and favoritism in the borough’s Democratic Party first reported by THE CITY.In a series published last year, THE CITY identified multiple forged documents filed with the city Board of Elections, tied to a party executive. The paperwork included signatures purporting to be from five individuals who said they had no...
Mayor Adams blames ‘agitators’ as migrant protest at Midtown hotel continues into fourth day
Carlos Espinosa, pictured here, does not want to stay at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. “We’re human beings," he said. "They’re treating us worse than animals.” For the fourth day in a row, a group of migrants camped outside a Midtown hotel, refusing to comply with the city's directive to relocate to a 1,000 bed shelter in Brooklyn. [ more › ]
Westchester County, Boy Scouts at odds over who owns cabin
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Westchester County is battling the Boy Scouts over control of a historic cabin.The county says it owns the facility, while the Scouts say they own it.Scout Field is a 22-acre county park popular with dog owners and site of a cabin that is now a bone of contention."None of this had to be in court, and none of this had to be contentious. We did not intend for it to be that way," County Executive George Latimer said.It is so contentious, the county has issued a notice telling the Bronxville Scouting Committee to vacate the premises. It has...
Death of Tyre Nichols: Westchester police, community leaders aim to improve relations
The community came together for a vigil in Mount Vernon on Tuesday in remembrance of Nichols.
pix11.com
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance. Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries. While Rep....
Commercial Observer
UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City
The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned. The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.
Amid record homelessness, thousands of empty NYCHA apartments
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — With affordable housing in short supply and homelessness on the rise, New York City leaders on Tuesday questioned a steady, large increase in vacant public housing units. Members of the City Council wondered what the city can do to fill those New York City Housing Authority apartments during a Public Housing […]
fox5ny.com
Demands for increased security at Van Cortlandt Park
People who live near Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx say they want more security. From loud, late-night parties to homeless encampments, FOX 5 NY takes a closer look at some of the issues.
Lower Hudson Valley City Shockingly the 10th Dirtiest in America
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million, I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
News 12
Criminal justice activists hold rally in Yonkers following the death of Tyre Nichols
Criminal justice activists held a rally Monday night in Yonkers for Tyre Nichols, who was fatally beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. The violent death of Tyre Nichols has sparked outrage across the country. Since the disturbing body cam video was released Friday evening, many in the area have been speaking out about the death.
Headlines: Assassination plot in Yonkers, Mount Kisco hit-and-run, pit bull shot by police
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Ex-cons accused of robbing 13 people in 3 boroughs will be prosecuted by the feds: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The ex-cons accused of robbing more than a dozen people across the three boroughs on Tuesday will be prosecuted in federal court, authorities said Wednesday. Alvin Velez, 34, and Carlos Perez, 24, were arrested early Tuesday in the Bronx and were expected to appear in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday, officials […]
talkofthesound.com
New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Cancels Town Hall with NRPD Due to Police Brutality Case in Tennessee
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 31, 2023) — New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Jonathan P. Raymond has indefinitely postponed his Superintendent’s Town Hall to discuss the New Roads mentoring program partnership with the New Rochelle Police Department. “Our community and our nation are still in shock and are gravely saddened...
Commercial Observer
KIPP NYC Scores $209M for Bronx Charter School
KIPP NYC has landed $209.3 million in bond financing to build its planned seven-story charter school at 75 Canal Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, according to property records made public Tuesday. Build NYC Resource Corporation, part of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) that...
