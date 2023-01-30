Read full article on original website
The NBA’s Nepo babies aren’t Steph Curry or Bronny James
What do Bob Myers, Travis Schlenk, Rob Pelinka, and Monte McNair have in common? They’re each experiencing different stages of the NBA’s own burgeoning nepo baby regimes. NY Mag’s cover story detailing young actors who’d been afforded opportunities that would have never been available to them without their famous last names introduced nepo babies into the national lexicon. Then, NY Mag’s Nicholas Quah attempted to make the same observation about nepotism in the NBA, but it missed the mark.
The NBA needs stars on bad teams to make its regular season palatable
It’s no secret that this current iteration of the NBA has struggled to make its regular season meaningful. Star players miss games night to night, and the matchups we anticipate because they could be a preview of the postseason all of the sudden are rendered moot. Only two things really move the NBA’s needle on social media anymore: House of Highlight-worthy clips and individual performances.
Chandler Parsons taken to task on Twitter over LeBron James critique
In case you missed it, we had Chandler Parsons sighting recently, and it wasn’t on an NBA team’s injured reserve list. The oft-injured former NBA player is no longer on a roster in the Association if you can believe that. Now that his play days are officially over, Parsons can be seen on FanDuel TV offering his two cents. During a recent episode, Parsons reacted to LeBron James’ reaction to not getting a foul call at the end of the Celtics game, which L.A. lost by four in overtime.
The New York Knicks are stuck in a Thibs time loop
The phrase “Knicks for clicks” is relatively unknown outside of New York Knickerbocker fan circles. It’s a pejorative term to describe mainstream media’s calculated dissemination of anti-Knicks content for the sake of traffic and views. When the Knicks are mentioned in any segment on ESPN or FS1, it’s usually to scoff at their 20-year ineptitude under James Dolan, even if things have been relatively competent since Leon Rose took over as president of Basketball Operations in 2020.
When it comes to load management, Steph Curry says it's not the players who want it
The gentrifiers of Brooklyn caught a raw deal on Monday night. The Los Angeles Lakers are in New York on a back-to-back, meaning that LeBron James and Anthony Davis were only going to play one game. People who purchased tickets for the Brooklyn Nets game received the short end of the load management stick. It’s the same end of the stick attendees of the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers’ most recent matchup were stuck with on Jan. 20, when Stephen Curry and several other Warriors’ starters did not play.
Chad Johnson gives pro athletes a crash course in frugality
“Frugal” would be one word to describe Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson during his playing career in the NFL. During a recent sit-down interview with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast, Johnson revealed his secret to holding onto most of his earnings from football. So,...
I get picking a young star, but Jazz Chisholm only played in 60 games last year
Earning the distinction of cover athlete for your sport’s premier video game franchise is a unique honor. You didn’t necessarily win any awards, championships, or playoff games, but you played well enough for people to consider you the most marketable face they could put on the cover of their product — a product that has displayed former MVPs, Cy Young winners, and World Series champions. It has to feel good, right?
Don’t expect Dallas to host a Super Bowl any time soon
Jerry Jones championed the construction of Jerry World — AT&T Stadium — to host major sporting events far and wide, not simply for eight or nine Dallas Cowboys home games per year. His building hosted a Super Bowl in 2011 but weather problems in the Metroplex made that one a miserable experience. Now an NBA game between the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons has been affected by weather in that region, which will go further towards making his beautiful facility a less-than-ideal location for the big game.
