In case you missed it, we had Chandler Parsons sighting recently, and it wasn’t on an NBA team’s injured reserve list. The oft-injured former NBA player is no longer on a roster in the Association if you can believe that. Now that his play days are officially over, Parsons can be seen on FanDuel TV offering his two cents. During a recent episode, Parsons reacted to LeBron James’ reaction to not getting a foul call at the end of the Celtics game, which L.A. lost by four in overtime.

1 DAY AGO