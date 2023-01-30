Salt is synonymous with winter in the state of Wisconsin. We use plenty of it in front of our houses, on our sidewalks, and on roadways. But how much salt is enough?. Some groups across the state of Wisconsin are bringing awareness about salt usage, and how to properly use it while finding other solutions. Alyssa Reinke is the Northeast Wisconsin Consortium Coordinator for the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance in association with the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership. She says overuse of salt can lead to runoff, which can contaminate bodies of water.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO