news8000.com
Wis. Dept. of Health Services making changes to childrens vaccine requirements
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Wisconsin children have new vaccine requirements. The state's Department of Health Services is making changes, effective February 1st, to the rules for meningitis and whooping cough immunizations.
news8000.com
50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home
WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season.
news8000.com
DHS: New childcare and school immunization requirements going into effect
MADISON (WKBT) -- Updates to childcare and school immunization rules go into effect as soon as Wednesday, the Wisconsin DHS announced.
Survey: Most UW students afraid to express views in class
Most students who responded to a survey about free speech on University of Wisconsin campuses said they're afraid to express their views on controversial topics in class.
spectrumnews1.com
Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions
APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WEAU-TV 13
DHS announces updates to immunizations needed for children in child care centers, schools
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools. According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.
stevenspoint.news
Bras for a cause
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
wxpr.org
As respiratory illness cases decline medical providers still urge people to take precautions
RSV and Flu cases appear to have peaked for the season as the number of reported illnesses continues to decline. Just before Christmas, the number of flu cases in Wisconsin was approaching 10,000 a week. Local hospitals and clinics were experiencing long wait times as people with all kinds of...
spectrumnews1.com
Leaders push back against homeschool couple promoting neo-Nazism
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio education and state leaders are concerned about an Upper Sandusky couple that is running a neo-Nazism social media channel that has allegedly distributed educational supplies to children. The channel has more than 2,500 subscribers and has raised concerns for people like Teresa Fedor, a member of the Ohio Board of Education.
Daily Cardinal
An $8 million question: Wisconsin health officials want your input on how to spend opioid settlement funds
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking public feedback on how the state should use $8 million in funding for projects reducing harms associated with opioid use disorder. The funding is from a multi-state opioid lawsuit that Wisconsin settled in February 2022 against several major pharmaceutical companies, including Cardinal,...
Interview: Engaging High School Students with America’s Complicated History
Patsy Alderson preserves Wisconsin’s rural life by collecting stories and through her paintings of its landscapes and structures. Her husband, Kevin, joined her conservation efforts when he retired from teaching public school. Together, they are lifelong educators, and Kevin’s 30-year tenure teaching middle- and high-school history add to their credentials as stewards for their region’s history. Committed to uncovering and safeguarding the racial and ethnic diversity of rural Wisconsin, the Aldersons offer educational community programs to ensure that our inheritance with diverse American experiences isn’t lost.
Growing number of Wisconsinites say health care is not affordable
Citizen Action of Wisconsin is releasing a new survey that focuses on the affordability of health care in the state.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Communities won’t have service’: Wisconsin EMS providers calling for help amid shortages
(WFRV) – Emergency Medical Service (EMS) providers across the state of Wisconsin are going through a crisis amid low staffing and underfunding. According to the Wisconsin Office of Rural Health, nearly 41% of EMS in the state are staffed by six or fewer people, with 21% of them being run by two to three staff members.
Wisconsin to vote on work requirements for welfare amid workforce crisis
Wisconsin voters will have a chance to weigh in on work requirements for able-bodied adults on welfare in the April election, as the state deals with low labor participation.
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
spectrumnews1.com
Advocates highlight the importance of teaching local Black history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February first marks the start of Black History Month. As the state begins to recognize and celebrate Black Americans and their legacies, Kentucky state officials and members of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville. Kentucky Lt....
wpr.org
2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security
Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin
Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
wtmj.com
Local organizations bring awareness to salt usage
Salt is synonymous with winter in the state of Wisconsin. We use plenty of it in front of our houses, on our sidewalks, and on roadways. But how much salt is enough?. Some groups across the state of Wisconsin are bringing awareness about salt usage, and how to properly use it while finding other solutions. Alyssa Reinke is the Northeast Wisconsin Consortium Coordinator for the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance in association with the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership. She says overuse of salt can lead to runoff, which can contaminate bodies of water.
