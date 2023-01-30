ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 1

Related
news8000.com

50 percent of flu patients caught the illness at home

WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- A study from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that more households are getting the flu now than before the beginning of the pandemic. The study looked at household transmission in two flu seasons before the pandemic and from the 2021-22 flu season.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Families of Baby Boomers face several difficult long-term care decisions

APPLETON, Wis. — Michelle Graf has a message, and it’s loaded with tough love. “Families are going to have to step up. Families are going to have to do more caregiving, even if they don’t want to,” said Graf, the owner and a senior care adviser at CarePatrol of the Fox Cities, a service that finds care solutions for seniors.
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Wisconsin Compares to Other States

Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS announces updates to immunizations needed for children in child care centers, schools

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is announcing updates to the immunizations needed for children in child care centers and schools. According to the media release from Wis. DHS, the changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.
WISCONSIN STATE
stevenspoint.news

Bras for a cause

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – A central Wisconsin woman is working to collect 2,500 new and lightly-used bras for women in need, to be delivered to women’s shelters in the area in time for Valentine’s Day. Jacquelyn Tolksdorf has been running bra drives since 2020, when she noticed that...
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Leaders push back against homeschool couple promoting neo-Nazism

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — Ohio education and state leaders are concerned about an Upper Sandusky couple that is running a neo-Nazism social media channel that has allegedly distributed educational supplies to children. The channel has more than 2,500 subscribers and has raised concerns for people like Teresa Fedor, a member of the Ohio Board of Education.
OHIO STATE
Daily Cardinal

An $8 million question: Wisconsin health officials want your input on how to spend opioid settlement funds

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking public feedback on how the state should use $8 million in funding for projects reducing harms associated with opioid use disorder. The funding is from a multi-state opioid lawsuit that Wisconsin settled in February 2022 against several major pharmaceutical companies, including Cardinal,...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Daily Yonder

Interview: Engaging High School Students with America’s Complicated History

Patsy Alderson preserves Wisconsin’s rural life by collecting stories and through her paintings of its landscapes and structures. Her husband, Kevin, joined her conservation efforts when he retired from teaching public school. Together, they are lifelong educators, and Kevin’s 30-year tenure teaching middle- and high-school history add to their credentials as stewards for their region’s history. Committed to uncovering and safeguarding the racial and ethnic diversity of rural Wisconsin, the Aldersons offer educational community programs to ensure that our inheritance with diverse American experiences isn’t lost.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Advocates highlight the importance of teaching local Black history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — February first marks the start of Black History Month. As the state begins to recognize and celebrate Black Americans and their legacies, Kentucky state officials and members of the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky gathered at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville. Kentucky Lt....
LOUISVILLE, KY
wpr.org

2 rural Wisconsin utilities receive federal loans for modernization, security

Two rural electric cooperatives in Wisconsin will receive millions of dollars in federal loans to modernize electric grids and improve security. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded more than $19 million in loans to Oconto Electric Cooperative and Chippewa Valley Electric Cooperative. Oconto Electric will receive almost $13 million, while...
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
wtmj.com

Local organizations bring awareness to salt usage

Salt is synonymous with winter in the state of Wisconsin. We use plenty of it in front of our houses, on our sidewalks, and on roadways. But how much salt is enough?. Some groups across the state of Wisconsin are bringing awareness about salt usage, and how to properly use it while finding other solutions. Alyssa Reinke is the Northeast Wisconsin Consortium Coordinator for the Fox Wolf Watershed Alliance in association with the Wisconsin Salt Wise Partnership. She says overuse of salt can lead to runoff, which can contaminate bodies of water.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy