After a year of COVID-19-related financial turmoil, the Alabama athletics financial report is back on solid ground. The school reported a record $214.4 million in revenue for the first fiscal year after the main impact of the global pandemic rocked the collegiate athletics world. Spending also increased past pre-pandemic levels but the athletics department still finished the fiscal year with a profit of $18.5 million, according to the financial report filed to the NCAA and obtained by AL.com through a public records request.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO