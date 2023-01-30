ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Staffer Wins 247Sports National Recruiter of Year

Former Alabama staffer Charles Kelly has won the 2023 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year. Kelly won the award for his contributions to both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Colorado Buffaloes recruiting classes this year. For Alabama, he helped recruit five-stars Caleb Downs (safety), James Smith (defensive lineman), Qua Russaw...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Comeback

Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate

The Alabama Crimson Tide could be close to hiring a new offensive coordinator. Chris Low of ESPN reported Thursday morning that a huge name emerged as a top candidate for the job. Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees could soon move from South Bend down to Tuscaloosa. Low reported that Rees emerged as the Read more... The post Huge name emerges as top Alabama coordinator candidate appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Analyst Headed to New England

Alabama analyst Will Lawing is headed to Foxborough, Mass., to join the New England Patriots offensive staff, according to ESPN Patriots reporter Mike Reiss. "Coaching chatter: The Patriots are adding Will Lawing to their offensive staff. Lawing, 37, has a longtime connection with new Patriots OC Bill O'Brien -- at Penn State (2013), the Texans (2014-2020) and Alabama (2021-2022). Worked with TEs his final 2 years at Houston.," said Reiss.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Tide 100.9 FM

Internet Imposter Gives Alabama Football a Bad Name

The Alabama Crimson Tide. The gold standard of college football. Yes, yes, I know the Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions and the program in Athens is currently on top, but Tuscaloosa has been and always will be "Where Champions are Made". Alabama head coach Nick Saban has won six...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tommy Rees En Route to Tuscaloosa

Not too long after rumors started floating around that Tommy Rees, the current offensive coordinator at Notre Dame, had emerged as the top candidate for Alabama's vacant offensive coordinator position, a public flight tracking website showed the aircraft N1UA en route to South Bend. N1UA is owned by the Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama inks No. 1 class in 2023 cycle, good for third-best all-time

For the tenth time since 2011, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished No. 1 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings for the class of 2023. Alabama wrapped up what is its second-best class ever, with a score of 327.68. For historical comparison, Bama’s 2023 group ranks No. 3 all time behind Texas A&M in 2022, and itself in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama athletics hits revenue record, outpaces SEC peers

After a year of COVID-19-related financial turmoil, the Alabama athletics financial report is back on solid ground. The school reported a record $214.4 million in revenue for the first fiscal year after the main impact of the global pandemic rocked the collegiate athletics world. Spending also increased past pre-pandemic levels but the athletics department still finished the fiscal year with a profit of $18.5 million, according to the financial report filed to the NCAA and obtained by AL.com through a public records request.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Florida Upsets Tennessee: What It Means For Alabama

The Florida Gators pulled off a stunning upset of the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in Gainesville behind a strong start and a stifling defensive effort. Coli Castleton led the way with 20 points for the Gators, while Kyle Lofton added 14 of his own. Florida did not allow a single Tennessee player to score more than 15 points on the evening, holding all but one Volunteer to 11 points or less.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tide 100.9 FM

The Last Day of Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant

On January 26, 1983, the college football world went silent as Coach Paul William "Bear" Bryant passed away at the age of 69. The day before Coach Bryant passed away, he visited the home of one of his doctors at the time, Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough. Before becoming a physician,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

WATCH: Notre Dame OC Arrives in Tuscaloosa for Interview

Earlier reports of Tommy Rees visiting Tuscaloosa to interview with Nick Saban were confirmed when Rees was seen entering an SUV at the Tuscaloosa National Airport following the touchdown of the Crimson Tide Foundation's 2011 Cessna jet. Here is video of Rees getting into the car from Tide 100.9's own...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nate Oats Receives Massive Contract Extension

While progress may have slowed on the construction of a new stadium for the Alabama men's basketball program, the University demonstrated Thursday that it is in no way shying away from investing in its fastest-growing sport. Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats became set to receive a huge contract extension...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Five-Star Cornerback Commits to Georgia Over Alabama

Five-star class of 2024 cornerback Ellis Robinson IV has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs over the Alabama Crimson Tide. "I'm home," tweeted Robinson. The junior ranks No. 13 nationally, No. 1 in cornerbacks, and No. 6 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot 175 lb defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Top In-State Prospect Sets Commitment Date

One of the nation's top scorers is set to announce his commitment Friday afternoon. Labaron Philon, a 6-foot-4 point guard, plays for Baker High School in Mobile, Alabama. Philon is the highest ranked player in the 2024 recruiting cycle from the state of Alabama. Philon has narrowed his list of...
MOBILE, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
864K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy