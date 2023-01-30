ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 Faith Hill Songs

By Alex Hopper
 3 days ago

Faith Hill is one of the rare artists that has managed to garner success in multiple genres. Since her debut in 1993, Hill has sold more than 20 million records and clinched more than a dozen No. 1 hits, all while swerving in and out of the pop and country lanes. From classic country duets with Tim McGraw and Vince Gill to blithe pop anthems, Hill’s soaring vocals have delighted audiences for decades.

While the world has been re-introduced to Hill thanks to her role in the Yellowstone spin-off, 1883, we’re taking a look back at her stellar catalog and highlighting the best she has to offer. Find the Top 10 Faith Hill songs, below.

[RELATED: Tim McGraw, Faith Hill Revealed in Trailer for ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’]

10. “Mississippi Girl”

After a five-year hiatus from the top of the charts, Hill earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs with “Mississippi Girl.” Co-written by John Rich, the song sees Hill reminisce about her career up to 2005. She references her The Stepford Wives appearance with the line face on the big movie screen and her motherhood with ridin’ kids around piggyback.

9. “It Matters To Me”

Shying away from typical break-up song talking points (which usually include a whirlwind romance that gets cut short due to some drama), Hill discusses the heartbreaking realization that your love is slowly growing cold in “It Matters To Me.” She sings, When we don’t talk, when we don’t touch / When it doesn’t feel like we’re even in love / It matters to me. The song earned her an appearance on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 200 chart.

8. “Wild One”

We have to include Hill’s debut single, “Wild One,” on this list. The track jump-started her journey to superstardom and reminds us of the more traditional country era of Hill’s career. She tells the tale of a young woman blazing a trail of her own despite her parent’s best wishes.

7. “Like We Never Loved at All”

Tim McGraw joins Hill on “Like We Never Loved at All.” Despite their enduring marriage, the pair play jilted lovers in the accompanying music video, feigning heartbreak while singing Time is leaving us behind / Another week has passed, and still I haven’t laughed yet.

6. “There You’ll Be”

Thanks to its inclusion in the 2001 Oscar-winning film Pearl Harbor, Hill reached the top of the adult contemporary chart with “There You’ll Be.” With the help of this Diane Warren-penned tune, Hill proved she could meander through genres with ease.

5. “Let Me Let Go”

Vince Gill joins Hill on this Grammy-nominated hit. The pair’s voices complement each other with great emotional appeal. Let me let go, baby / Let me let go / If this is for the best, why are you still in my heart / Are you still in my soul, let me let go, they sing in the chorus.

4. “Stronger”

“Stronger” is one of Hill’s best vocal moments. The fact that she grew up singing in church is very evident here as she belts out the chorus, So cry for me, baby / And I’ll cry for you / And we’ll both break down and we’ll both break through / We’ll find our way, you will face the truth / We both will be stronger.

3. “It’s Your Love”

Hill joins her husband, McGraw, on “It’s Your Love.” The accompanying music video features Hill, who was pregnant at the time with their first daughter Gracie. The duet was a peek into the power couple’s lives. They sing, Better than I was / More than I am / And all of this happened by taking your hand.

2. “Breathe”

“Breathe” was a defining moment for Hill. The sensual love song showcased a new side of the singer. The accompanying music video saw Hill rolling around on a bed with only a bedsheet covering her. Judging by the fact it stayed at No. 2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 for four weeks, it’s safe to say that the world was ready to accept this evolution.

1. “This Kiss”

We had to give the top spot to “This Kiss.” The feeling of having a crush-incarnate, Hill earned herself a strong foothold in the pop world with this track. Even if you aren’t familiar with the rest of Hill’s discography, odds are you will have no trouble singing along while Hill draws out It’s centrifugal motion / It’s perpetual bliss / It’s that pivotal moment.

