NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO