Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Post
Buffalo Bill Farm & Ranch Show | Interviews
North Platte, Ne - In case you missed them, Derek Beck and Tony Lama visited with many businesses at the 32nd Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, held February 1 and 2 at the D & N Event Center in North Platte. Listen to those conversations below. Sponsored by Justin Thompson/American Family Insurance, Platform Cattle/Rumax BoviBox, and Sargent Irrigation.
Eagle Radio donates $25,000 to Keith County Development E3 program
OGALLALA, Neb.-Bob and Pat Schmidt, founders of Eagle Communications, had one standing order; use our legacy to make the communities served by Eagle better places to live, work and play. Recently, Eagle Radio made a donation of $25,000 to the Keith County Area Development E3 program. The Keith County Energizing...
North Platte's Golden Spike Tower, Visit North Platte receive Neb. Tourism grants
Nebraska Tourism announced grant awards totaling $769,334 in the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant program's combined application cycle. The Commission received a total of 88 applications this grant cycle requesting $1,450,200.61 in funding. “The grant programs are designed to encourage communities in all corners of the state to market...
knopnews2.com
January 2023 becomes snowiest on record for North Platte and Valentine
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service Office in North Platte has reported that both North Platte and Valentine had their snowiest Januarys on record in 2023. The month also marked the third snowiest month overall for North Platte and sixth for Valentine, however, temperatures were cooler than...
More than 50 businesses attend NPCC Job Fest
Guests learn about job openings and careers at North Platte Community College’s annual Job Fest Tuesday in NPCC’s McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. A total of 55 businesses from throughout Nebraska and surrounding states participated this year. Recruiters from the U.S. Army, Army Reserve and Marines were on site as were...
knopnews2.com
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
North Platte High wrestler named SBLive Nebraska Athlete of the Week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A grappling program that is making a return to greatness saw one of its athletes named Athlete of the Week. North Platte High School 152-pounder Ryan Smith-Fox was named Nebraska Athlete of the Week (Jan. 16-22) by SBLive after receiving over 16,000 votes. Smith-Fox, a Senior, was nominated for the honor following a dominating performance at a tournament in Lexington, where he pinned his first three opponents.
North Platte man accused of borrowing car, refusing to return it
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man is facing drug and theft allegations after allegedly borrowing a vehicle and refusing to return it. On Tuesday, at around 12:31 a.m., it was reported to police that Richard Valentine, 55, had been allowed to borrow a vehicle. However, the caller reported that he refused when he was asked to return the car. Police said he continued to drive the vehicle around town.
January Teacher of The Month goes to College Dental Instructor
Eagle's January Teacher of the Month is Mid Plains Community College's Jessica Grasmick. Grasmick is the Program Director for the Dental Assisting program at MPCC. This is an 11-month program with a course of study leading to a diploma. The focus of the program is preparing students to work with the dentist at chairside during examination and treatment of patients.
Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors adds new members
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Three new members were sworn onto the Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Wednesday evening. Kim Korgan, of McCook; Tyler Pribbeno, of Imperial, and Tricia Schaffer, of North Platte, all ran unopposed in the November General Election. They join eight other members on the board. Among other things,...
🎧 Taco bar, bake sale, silent auction to benefit North Platte woman battling leukemia
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A battle against cancer has nameless impacts on the patient and their family. From treatments to travel, cancer is an expensive battle to fight. Deb Foote of North Platte has just begun her battle against Leukemia and a group of friends and family are organizing a benefit to help offset some of the expenses incurred by Deb and her husband Jeff, a Lieutenant with the North Platte Police Department.
Dangerous wind chills impact North Platte area Monday, Tuesday
Wind chill advisories continue this morning and again this evening into tomorrow across much of western and north central Nebraska.
🎧 Nebraska Cattlemen Report - Meet new President Steve Hanson
North Platte, Ne - Elsie and Arthur County rancher Steve Hanson was elected the new President of the Nebraska Cattlemen Organization in December. Hanson, a 4th generation rancher recently visited with Derek Beck about his background and vision for the Cattlemen organization.
WOWT
Cozad woman arrested following I-80 pursuit
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Cozad woman following a pursuit on Interstate 80 on Wednesday night in central Nebraska. Troopers arrested Mikayla Schooley, 25, for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, possession of cocaine, and outstanding warrants.
Sand Hills Express
Three in Custer School Case Sentenced in County Court Monday
BROKEN BOW – The Custer County school vandalism case is nearing completion, as three of the juveniles involved appeared for sentencing at the Judicial Center Monday afternoon. The sentences were uniform, as previously, all parties had reached a tentative plea agreement with the court. The three juveniles presented were...
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
From the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 3 warrants: Failure to appear (2 counts), attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of controlled substance methamphetamine and fentanyl, Minor in possession (2 counts) Alfonso...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
95K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0