Professor emeritus receives Governor’s Award for the Arts
Don Larew, professor emeritus of theatre arts, received a Governor's Award for the Arts during a ceremony Feb. 1 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Don Larew, NDSU professor emeritus of theatre arts, was one of six recipients of the North Dakota Governor’s Awards for the Arts presented Feb. 1 at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was honored with the Arts in Education category.
Accounting faculty member quoted in MoneyGeek story
James Clifton, NDSU assistant professor of accounting practice, is featured in a recent MoneyGeek article titled “How Tax-Friendly is Your State?” by journalist Jeff Ostrowski. In its study, MoneyGeek analyzed tax costs across all 50 states to measure the tax burden by considering sales, income and property taxes.
Student resources: Center for Accessibility & Disability Resources
The Center for Accessibility and Disability Resources is a helpful resource for NDSU students. NDSU’s Center for Accessibility and Disability Resources helps remove educational obstacles for students with disabilities. The center, located in the lower level of the Main Library, processes students’ accommodation requests and provides answers to disability-related...
Little I set for Feb. 10-11
The Little International royalty and management team includes manager Jade Koski, princess Josi Solsaa, queen Kylie Hildre, princess Kristin Schaaf and assistant manager Kell Helmuth. The NDSU Saddle and Sirloin Club is scheduled to host the 97th Little International on Feb. 10-11. “The Little International livestock show is the largest...
Student resources: Tutoring
NDSU has several resources to assist students with their studies. College courses can be tough; sometimes students need a little assistance with their studies. At NDSU, that help is close at hand. “One of the things that makes NDSU so special is how truly committed we are to helping students...
