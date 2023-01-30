Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
Police seek help with stolen vehicle suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft of a vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a stolen vehicle investigation. “The offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 500 block of...
Wetumpka Herald
Law enforcement seek IDs in Chilton County burglary
The Maplesville Police Department is investigating a business burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a business burglary. “The offense occurred, Wednesday, Feb. 1 between 2 - 3 a.m. at Maplesville Feed...
Wetumpka Herald
Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
Wetumpka Herald
Arrest made in Wetumpka robbery
A Montgomery man is in the Elmore County Jail after allegedly pistol-whipping a cashier and robbing the store Friday, Jan. 20. Roddrecius Lavelle Goldsmith, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested Jan. 23 after a photo lineup was presented to the victim, who identified Goldsmith. Goldsmith was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied building.
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WSFA
Cash reward offered in unsolved Montgomery homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in tracking down the person(s) responsible for killing a Montgomery woman more than four years ago. According to officials, Latricia McDade, 31, was heading home when she was shot in her vehicle on Alabama River Parkway on September 20, 2018. She later died that night at Jackson Hospital.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting on Bonaparte Blvd.
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, which is near Baptist South. The...
alabamanews.net
Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville
Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Cold Case Update – Latricia McDade – $5,000 Reward Offered
This year will mark five years since Latricia McDade, 31, a dedicated mother of four, was fatally shot while heading home to iron her children’s clothes, as the McDade family continues searching for answers without avail. McDade’s family says Latricia was a wonderful and loving mother who worked hard...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
WTVM
Opelika police arrest auburn man on multiple drug charges
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department arrested an Auburn man on multiple drug charges. On January 26, Opelika officers conducted a traffic stop at S. Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive in reference to a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, one of the department’s canines alerted to the odor narcotics inside the vehicle.
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
alabamanews.net
Robbery and Home Invasion Safety
Montgomery police have accredited the death of a mid town Montgomery woman to a robbery gone wrong. It’s unclear if Stephanie Stone was inside her home or simply on the premises… but just shy of one month into 2023 and there have already been 104 robbery and or burglary incidents reported across Montgomery with one count ending in murder.
alabamanews.net
Two workers in Troy thrown from bucket truck in accident
Troy police say two men were thrown from a bucket truck when a passing tractor trailer hit the truck they were in. Officers were called to the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. Once they arrived, they found two male victims in the roadway...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Monday’s deadly Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced an arrest in a fatal shooting investigation. Maj. Saba Coleman said officers found the victim - an adult male - in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road shortly before 4 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Coleman said...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1
• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Hospital Drive. • Domestic violence was reported on Milly Francis Street. • Domestic violence was reported on Red Eagle Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 27.
OPD arrest convicted Auburn felon in possession of narcotics; firearm during traffic stop
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Jan. 26, the Opelika Police conducted a traffic stop at South Uniroyal Road near Winding Oak Drive after observing a traffic violation. According to the Opelika Police Department, during the traffic stop, one of the police department’s canines alerted officers to the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle. […]
