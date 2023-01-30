Jonas Brothers Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Photo: Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers' legacy will forever be cemented on Hollywood Boulevard! The band was honored on Monday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame .

"So excited to create such a special memory with you all at the @hwdwalkoffame on Monday. Seeing some of you sharing your favorite moments from different parts of our career ahead of next week has been a trip," the band wrote on Instagram.

The Jonas Brothers received the 2,745th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to KTLA . The exact location of the band's star is at 7060 Hollywood Boulevard, which is between N. Sycamore Avenue and N. La Brea Avenue.

"We are honored to be standing here today to receive a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. This is a testament to the love and support of our fans, our family, and our friends who have been with us every step of the way," Kevin Jonas said during the ceremony.

He continued, "Thank you to everyone that has shown up and even flown in for this moment. We are so grateful to everyone who has made this possible from our label, to our management, to the media, and of course, most importantly, our fans."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti , made her first public appearance at the ceremony. Nick lovingly said during his speech, "Malti Marie, I can't wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends."

You can watch the full ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame's YouTube page .