Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings

As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Vols promoting from within for new TE coach

Tennessee again is staying in-house to fill a vacancy on its coaching staff. Barring something unexpected, the Vols are expected to promote offensive analyst Alec Abeln, who played for Josh Heupel at Missouri and worked for him at both UCF and Tennessee, to tight ends coach as the replacement for Alex Golesh, sources told GoVols247 on Thursday. Golesh was hired as the new head coach at South Florida back in early December after the end of the regular season, and Abeln will get the call after two years in the program.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Alec Abeln plans to 'work tirelessly' as Vols' new tight ends coach

For the second straight offseason, Tennessee is promoting from within to fill a vacancy on the offensive side of its coaching staff. This time it’s Alec Abeln (pronounced ABE-lin) taking over as the new tight ends coach after two seasons with the program as an offensive analyst, a move the Vols officially announced on Thursday night after GoVols247 and other media outlets reported it earlier in the day. A former player and multi-year support staffer for Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, Abeln has vowed to work tirelessly in what is his first full-time coaching gig.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Vols' offense a mild or major concern?

Looking for discussion on an offense that’s usually good but occasionally really bad for No. 2 Tennessee, and how much of a problem that might be?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ben McKee (from his unnamed home studio) convened...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

