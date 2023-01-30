Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee witness says rectangle-shaped object followed him along I-75Roger MarshLafollette, TN
Say Goodbye To Your Local Best Buy: Retail Giant To Close Multiple Locations In MarchTy D.Saint Joseph, MO
A Dandridge Postal Worker is Receiving the 'Postmaster General Hero Award' For Helping Stop a Scam on an Elderly WomanZack LoveDandridge, TN
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
Popular Retailer is Closing Several Stores in the CountryBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
What Rick Barnes said about No. 2 Vols' road loss to Florida
Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Wednesday night following the second-ranked Volunteers' 67-54 loss to Florida in Gainesville. Here's everything Barnes had to say about what went wrong. Opening Statement:. “I thought, one, give Florida credit. They came out and we did not get off to...
Where Vols' 2023 class finished National Signing Day in team rankings
As expected, Tennessee didn't add any new signees to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day. But the Vols had already done enough to come away with a top-10 class. After entering signing day ranked No. 8 nationally in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite team rankings for the 2023 class, Tennessee finished the day with the nation's No. 9 class despite not adding to its 25 signees and early enrollees. There was still some movement around the Vols throughout the day, but the players they signed in December kept them in the top 10 nationally and allowed them to maintain the fourth-best class in the SEC.
Where Tennessee baseball is ranked in the preseason USA TODAY coaches poll
Tennessee baseball is ranked No. 2 in the preseason USA TODAY coaches poll that was released on Thursday afternoon. The Vols received six first-place votes and were ranked behind unanimous preseason No. 1 LSU. The Volunteers are one of seven SEC teams ranked. Texas A&M (No. 4), Florida (No. 5),...
Red-hot Ole Miss women will try to top Rocky Top juggernaut this evening
The Ole Miss women's basketball team has a gigantic task in front of it this evening in Knoxville, Tenn. The Rebels (17-4, 7-2 SEC) will get a serious test from the gold standard of women's college basketball: The Tennessee Lady Vols (16-8, 8-1 SEC). Not only is the game for...
Decision Date and Time Set for Cornerback Leonard Moore
It’s time for Round Rock (Texas) high school class of 2024 three-star cornerback Leonard Moore to announce his decision. The 6-2, 177-pounder has 15 offers to his name, but one school stands alone at the top and he’s ready to commit to that university. Moore tells 247Sports that...
Vols promoting from within for new TE coach
Tennessee again is staying in-house to fill a vacancy on its coaching staff. Barring something unexpected, the Vols are expected to promote offensive analyst Alec Abeln, who played for Josh Heupel at Missouri and worked for him at both UCF and Tennessee, to tight ends coach as the replacement for Alex Golesh, sources told GoVols247 on Thursday. Golesh was hired as the new head coach at South Florida back in early December after the end of the regular season, and Abeln will get the call after two years in the program.
2023 Texas signing class position breakdown video: Wide receiver
Horns247 continues the 2023 Texas signing class position breakdown video series with a look at what the Longhorns added to the wide receiver room. Horns247 recruiting analyst Mike Roach joins Tommy Yarish to give his in-depth analysis of the four wide receiver signees for Texas in five-star Johntay Cook, four-star DeAndre Moore, four-star Ryan Niblett and Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell.
Alabama OL 'really excited' to get offer from Vols during first visit
A Class of 2025 offensive lineman from Alabama visited Tennessee for the first time last weekend and came away with his first Power Five scholarship offer.
Former Virginia Tech TE enrolls at Tennessee, teaming up with brother
After entering the NCAA transfer portal in May, a former Virginia Tech tight end has decided to return to his hometown and play at Tennessee. Cody Duncan, who played at Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic High School, recently joined the Vols as a preferred walk-on and started spring-semester classes at Tennessee last week.
