maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
Greenpeace Boards Heavy-Lift Vessel to Protest Offshore Oil Operations
Four Greenpeace activists boarded an underway heavy-lift vessel carry an FPSO unit for saying they will occupy the equipment to call attention to their demands to stop offshore oil drilling. They unfurled a banner reading “Stop Drilling. Start Paying.”. The 72,000 dwt heavy lift vessel White Marlin was last...
Germany Launches the First of Two New Offshore Wind Tenders for 2023
Germany launched the first of two planned new tender packages for offshore wind farm development sites as part of the government’s plans to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources. Germany is already third in the world with approximately 8 GW of installed capacity from wind farms but had slowed development in recent years.
Qatar Replaces Novatek in Lebanon's Qana Gas Field Project
Groundbreaking development could be Lebanon's first commercial offshore gas well. State-owned Qatar Energy, one of the largest natural gas producers in the world, has agreed to join the French/Italian partnership behind the development of Lebanon's first offshore energy projects. Qatar replaces Russian natural gas company Novatek, which has withdrawn under sanctions related to the Russian war in Ukraine.
Chinese Vessel in Distress Attracts Help - And Suspicion
The Philippine Coast Guard has rescued the crew of a Chinese vessel off the coast of Samar, an island on the eastern side of the archipelago. The vessel was taken in tow and brought to Tacloban, but its mission and the identity of its crewmembers are unclear, according to the PCG.
UK Buys a Used Offshore Vessel for Minehunting Mission
The government of the UK is getting extra mileage out of its shipbuilding budget by acquiring used offshore vessels for naval mission sets. The latest arrival is a new mine-hunting "mother ship," which will operate uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) in support of mine countermeasures operations in the UK and Europe.
Greenpeace Protesters Cleared of Charges for Blockading Russian Ship
A group of Greenpeace protesters who blocked the arrival of a Russian tanker at a terminal on the Thames last year have been acquitted of charges related to their intervention, and prosecutors do not plan to appeal the decision. Last May, the group used a Greenpeace app to track the...
Brazil's Proposal to Sink “Toxic” Carrier Raises Environmental Protest
Environmental groups are vocally protesting the suggestion that Brazil might sink its decommissioned aircraft carrier the NAe São Paulo as a solution to the fate of the hulk stranded offshore after Turkey refused the vessel for recycling and Brazilian ports refused to let the ship return to dock. The carrier built by the French in the late 1950s and operated by Brazil till it was decommissioned in 2018 has been stranded at sea for nearly six months with the Brazilian Navy contending the hull and structure are rapidly decaying.
WinGD and CBM.Tech Partner for First Ammonia-Fueled Bulkers
A project is launching to develop large ammonia-fueled engines that would represent a significant step forward in the efforts to bring about ammonia as an alternative zero-emission fuel for the maritime sector. Engine manufacturer WinGD, owned by China’s CSSC Group, is partnering with Belgian shipping and cleantech group CMB.Tech with a goal of having the engine available for installation on vessels by 2025.
