WAND TV
Appellate court upholds temporary restraining order against Illinois gun ban for lawsuit plaintiffs
(KSDK) — The Fifth District Court of Illinois on Tuesday ruled to uphold a temporary restraining order (TRO) issued earlier this month against Illinois' newly-passed assault weapons ban for 866 plaintiffs in an Effingham County lawsuit. Former Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore and DeVore Law Office, LLC are...
WAND TV
Central Illinois prosecutors & advocates raise human trafficking awareness
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois, Greg Harris, says human trafficking is a $150-billion dollar business worldwide. But it's not just a big city problem, its happening right here in central Illinois. "It's not just the big city, it's the small towns, it's...
WAND TV
Attorney General's Office reviewing 5th District's decision regarding restraining order of weapons ban
(WAND) — A spokesperson for the Illinois Attorney General's Office said that they will be asking the Illinois Supreme Court to review the decision made by the 5th District Appellate Court on Tuesday. "The Protect Illinois Communities Act is an important tool in what must be a comprehensive approach...
WAND TV
Illinois FOP responds to police beating death of Tyre Nichols
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) State Lodge President Chris Southwood issued the following statement regarding the police beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis:. “Tyre Nichols died at the hands of bad police officers. All good law enforcement officers are outraged and sickened by his...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces end of state COVID-19 disaster proclamation
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced the state’s public health emergency will end on May 11, 2023. This aligns the state with the federal government’s decision to end the national public health emergency. “Since COVID-19 first emerged nearly three years ago, my administration has worked diligently alongside the...
WAND TV
ISBE names Dr. Tony Sanders new State Superintendent of Education
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education named School District U-46 Superintendent Dr. Tony Sanders the new state superintendent of education after a nationwide search. He will take over in late February. ISBE Deputy Education Officer Krish Mohip will serve as interim state superintendent of education during...
WAND TV
Child in California mountain lion attack leaves hospital
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who was attacked by a mountain lion while hiking in rural Northern California with his mother and grandfather has been released from a hospital. Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesman with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says the boy had raced ahead of the adults on a trail in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco, Tuesday when the big cat pounced on him and pinned him to the ground. Foy said Wednesday that the boy fought the mountain lion and tried to free himself, but the animal only let go after the child’s mother charged at it. He says the boy was released from the hospital Tuesday. The attack was reported shortly before 7 p.m. on Tunitas Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
WAND TV
SNAP benefit changes to hit families & providers in central Illinois
(WAND) — Inflation at the grocery store is already putting a pinch on budgets for central Illinois families. Those budgets will now be forced to stretch further for low-income families who will soon lose additional SNAP benefits that were provided during the pandemic. New Vision Pantry Market in Decatur...
WAND TV
Country artist Maren Morris to headline at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Grammy winning, platinum-certified and CMA award-winning artist Maren Morris will headline the Illinois Lottery Grandstand at the 2023 Illinois State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 19. Morris's third album Humble Quest was released in March of 2022 and debuted at #2 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart...
WAND TV
One more bitterly cold night ahead for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- After one more bitterly cold day, a nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois. Ahead of a strong cold front today, we'll see mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions with highs reaching the low-40s. However, once that front moves through later today, we'll drop into the...
