'New York Times' recipe for carbonara could spark US-Italy war

From horrifying Brits over an American-style version of the English Breakfast to seemingly discovering electric kettles for the first time , The New York Times hasn't shied away from confusing people over food and cooking appliances.

But now, the outlet has released a carbonara recipe – and it might just spark a war between the US and Italy.

The pasta dish originated in Rome and is made with eggs and hard cheese (Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano-Reggiano, or both), which creates a cream consistency, all twirled up with cured pork and black pepper.

However, on Sunday (29 January), the Times took to Twitter to share a link to their recent article about making the dish – and they added tomatoes to it to bring a “bright tang to the dish.”

Called “Smokey Tomato Carbonara,” the Times’ recipe calls for the following ingredients:

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pound spaghetti

2 large eggs and 4 large egg yolks (room temperature

½ cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (add more while serving)

6 ounces of thick-cut smoked bacon. Cut them into ¼-inch-thick pieces

2 tablespoons of tomato

8 ounces cherry tomatoes, cut into halves

Once people saw the recipe online, they were quick to mock the recipe, thinking that it should be a crime to change the dish up.

Some even suggested that there are “rules” to making the savoury pasta dish and how this could spark a war.

One person wrote: “Breaking: Italian PM Georgia Meloni declares war on US, stating ‘pasta la vista.’”

“Why does the NYTimes think adding eggs to an Amatriciana (made incorrectly without guanciale) makes it a carbonara? Just say it’s a different dish. There’s also no pecorino, the traditional cheese for carbonara. Carbonara is a 4 ingredient dish & you’re missing 2!” another added.

A third wrote: “I don’t know what this is, but I can guarantee you that is not carbonara. In Italian cuisine, there are rules, you know. You aren’t even allowed to add cream and call it carbonara.”

Someone else simply wrote: “No. Do that, and it is no longer carbonara. Nope nope, nope.”

Check out other reactions below.









