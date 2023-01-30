10 Beauty Essentials You Need When Traveling for Work

Work environments aren't limited to traditional offices these days. Many opt to work anywhere with Wifi to create a better work-life balance . Others travel extensively for their jobs, heading from city to city with few home stops in between.

When traveling for work in any capacity, it's convenient to have a "go" bag packed with your favorite beauty essentials. It takes the guesswork out of packing and ensures you are stocked up before boarding your next flight.

Related: 5 Beauty Products Every Traveling Entrepreneur Needs in Her Suitcase

Here are ten must-have beauty items to keep you looking polished and professional wherever you are.

1. Face cleansing wipes

A pack of travel-sized face cleansing wipes can easily be tucked into a carry-on and used in a pinch. Get rid of dirt, grime and old makeup easily when a full facial cleanse isn't an option. Find wipes with soothing ingredients like aloe or eucalyptus to perk up the senses and calm the skin.

Also, make sure they're alcohol-free to avoid stripping the skin of needed moisture post-flight. Simple Exfoliating Facial Wipes with aloe vera, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin E are gentle yet effective for all skin types. When you're in a hurry but need to wipe the slate clean, so to speak, these will be your saving grace.

Related: Packing Hacks for Business Travelers

2. Eye mask and earplugs

Studies show people sleep better in dark, quiet environments, which makes an eye mask and earplugs an essential travel combination. It'll help you sleep more comfortably on a plane, train and in your hotel room.

It's easy to fall off your natural sleep cycle when traveling from time zone to time zone, which is the first thing that will affect how you look and feel. Protect your sleep schedule for the sake of not only your beauty routine but, more importantly, your overall health.

Related: How CEOs Optimize Their Sleep Schedule

3. Lipstick

It's amazing what a swipe of lipstick or tinted lip balm can do to make you feel immediately put together. A bold color can feel empowering, while a neutral tone can add just enough of a hue to feel poised and ready to go. Remember to keep lips moisturized by sloughing away dry, cracked skin and applying a lip treatment at night. Then, tuck a favorite shade into your "go" bag and keep a reserve at home so you'll always be prepared. Get the pigmentation you desire with the hydration you need to keep lips flake-free.

4. Dry shampoo

Dry shampoo buys time between washings to keep hair looking and smelling fresh. Adding dry shampoo gives a boost to limp locks and helps out with oily strands. Spray directly at the root and allow the product to absorb before styling. It's a simple solution to give life back to your hair when stretched for time. Plus, it keeps hair from drying out from washing it too much.

A go-to for travelers is Act+Acre Plant-Based Dry Shampoo. Its clean, scent-free formula does the trick when heading straight from the plane to an important meeting or from a day in the office directly to a business dinner. Plus, the small travel-sized container can be discreetly tucked away and pulled out to use whenever needed.

Related: The Must-Have Items in These Entrepreneurs' Travel Bags

5. Face moisturizer

Climate changes can quickly dry out the skin leaving behind a tired appearance . A lightweight moisturizer keeps skin healthy, supple, and bright. Choose one with SPF for sun protection and a formula designed for your skin type. Neutrogena's Healthy Skin Face Lotion contains SPF 15 and alpha-hydroxy acid to boost skin tone.

Also, if you want to limit the use of a heavy foundation, a tinted moisturizer works as a good substitute, such as EltaMD UV Daily Tinted Broad-Spectum SPF 40. It provides light coverage without the caked-on finish foundation can often have if the skin is too dry.

6. Eye drops

Those who wear contacts already know the importance of eye drops when traveling. However, even if you don't need glasses, eye drops soothe tired eyes after a long commute or after hours of looking at a screen. There are several name-brand options, but generic eye drops work just as well to brighten up the eyes and keep them from feeling so dry.

Related: 5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want

7. Mascara

Mascara is one of the top beauty essentials many refuse to leave home without. It's another product to pack to make the eyes pop. Opt for a smudge-proof formula like CoverGirl Smudge Proof Mascara that'll stick with you during a day of travel without smearing. Add a few coats but avoid layering it on too thick to keep the look natural and business-appropriate .

8. Concealer

A hydrating under-eye concealer helps to camouflage dark circles and instantly brighten up the face. The trick is to tap the product into place rather than rubbing it back and forth with a brush or beauty sponge. CoverGirl Turblend Undercover Concealer is ideal for all-day wear, providing a matte finish. Use the third finger to dab it under the eye and smooth it out gently. A concealer stick is important when traveling for work to keep the face looking fresh.

Related: 15 Business Etiquette Rules Every Professional Needs to Know

9. Blush stick

A blush stick provides a two-in-one advantage when used as a blush and eye shadow and doesn't require a brush to apply. Stick to a neutral shade like the Charlotte Tilbury Moon Beach blush stick, a peachy, rose gold hue, and use clean fingertips to blend into the cheekbones for a natural-looking flush. Work situations don't necessarily require a full face of makeup; sticking with a few beauty essentials can keep you looking polished.

10. Dental floss

Though floss may not be deemed a true beauty essential, it's necessary to have it with you at the ready. Nothing is worse than experiencing an entire meeting or client dinner with food stuck between the teeth. Never get in this type of compromising position (and subsequent embarrassment), and remember to add it to your bag.

Consider these ten beauty essentials part of your travel arsenal to prepare you for wherever your work travels take you next.