Florida State

San Herald

Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence

Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thesource.com

21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife

A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Mary Duncan

Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.

