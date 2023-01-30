Read full article on original website
Florida teacher arrested after allegedly pulling out gun at security officer: 'You want this smoke?'
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
Worried woman checking on grandson finds him among 3 bodies in Florida home, cops say
The “grandmother is very upset and distraught,” the sheriff said.
16-year-old among 3 arrested in ‘brutal’ execution of men in Florida home, cops say
It was “a heinous act of violence,” the sheriff says.
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentence
Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) Donald David Dillbeck, a convict serving a life sentence gets a death warrant on Monday, January 23. Notably, Dillbeck stabbed a woman to death after escaping from prison in 1990. The Florida man is now scheduled for execution on February 23, by lethal injection for the murder of Faye Vann in Tallahassee. The 59-year-old managed to run away from the prison while serving a life sentence for the death of Lee County Deputy Sherriff Dwight Lynn Hall in 1979.
Woman follows screaming after dark and finds abandoned baby in woods, Florida cops say
“Thank God for neighbors who were inquisitive.”
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
21-Year-Old Texas Man Decapitates His Newly Wed Wife
A man confessed to decapitating his 21-year-old wife at their home in Waller County, Texas. According to authorities, the parents of the young woman, identified as Anggy Diaz, 21, called the police after they discovered her body in their home. Sheriff Troy Guidry said, “A portion of the body was dismembered, and the residence was covered in blood. Gruesome scene at best.” The crime scene investigation revealed that the man, Jared Dicus, 21, used a kitchen knife to commit the murder.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Florida man who allegedly beat shark on beach should be charged, according to wildlife commission
Florida wildlife officials are recommending charges against a man accused of dragging a shark around a beach after beating it with a hammer. The incident was caught on video.
Florida man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
(CNN) — The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
More than 140 pounds of cocaine washed up in the Florida Keys. How much is that worth?
The drugs were found in two separate loads, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Texas Man Finds Unusual Visitor On Front Porch
"He wasn't sure what kind of creature this was clinging to the pillar of his porch's entryway..."
Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body
Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
