ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

North Carolina senators want tougher utility attack penalties

RALEIGH, N.C. — Punishments would get tougher in North Carolina for intentionally damaging utility equipment — like what authorities say happened two months ago when tens of thousands of Moore County residents lost electricity for days — in legislation filed Wednesday by Senate Republicans. The measure would...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

NC lawmakers pledge action in light of growing VA appeals backlog

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As up to 200,000 veterans wait at length for decisions about monthly disability payments, two lawmakers told WCNC Charlotte they want to be part of the solution. Sen. Thom Tillis (R), NC and Rep. Greg Murphy (R), NC call the current appeals backlog "unacceptable." Both...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy