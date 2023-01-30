Read full article on original website
North Carolina senators want tougher utility attack penalties
RALEIGH, N.C. — Punishments would get tougher in North Carolina for intentionally damaging utility equipment — like what authorities say happened two months ago when tens of thousands of Moore County residents lost electricity for days — in legislation filed Wednesday by Senate Republicans. The measure would...
NC lawmakers pledge action in light of growing VA appeals backlog
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — As up to 200,000 veterans wait at length for decisions about monthly disability payments, two lawmakers told WCNC Charlotte they want to be part of the solution. Sen. Thom Tillis (R), NC and Rep. Greg Murphy (R), NC call the current appeals backlog "unacceptable." Both...
Health Secretary touting White House's inflation reduction act in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, and congress members Alma Adams and Jeff Jackson were in Charlotte Friday touting the White House's inflation reduction act. They held a news conference at Doc’s Pharmacy Friday morning on what the White House says is...
