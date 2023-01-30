Read full article on original website
Bachman-Turner Overdrive Drummer Robbie Bachman Dead at 69: 'We Rocked the World Together'
The band was known for classics like "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet" and "Takin' Care of Business" Robbie Bachman, drummer for Bachman–Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 69. Robbie's brother and the band's lead vocalist and guitarist Randy Bachman shared the news on Twitter Friday morning. "Another sad departure," Randy wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n'...
iheart.com
Rock's Most Hated Songs and Albums
Hey gang it is Hooker, I just found this list and agree with most of them, but what about you? Kokomo isn't a rock song in my book so it doesn't count, but I agree with Aerosmith (sorry not sorry) and I used to love "We Built This City" when I was a young lad! That took me back.
The Rolling Stones’ ‘Can’t You Hear Me Knocking’ Features a Member of the Plastic Ono Band
A member of the Plastic Ono Band compared The Rolling Stones' "Can't You Hear Me Knocking" to John Lennon's "Whatever Gets You Thru the Night."
Eva Green would ‘rather eat tumors’ than do my ‘sh–ty’ film: director lawsuit
The director of doomed movie “A Patriot” alleged that lead star Eva Green would “rather eat tumors” than star in his sci-fi flick. The French actress, 42, is currently embroiled in a messy legal battle over the film, in which she had signed on to appear before it was spectacularly scrapped amid financing issues in 2019. Green is suing White Lantern Films, the production company behind “A Patriot,” saying she is still entitled to her $1 million fee for the film, despite the fact it never got off the ground. White Lantern is counter-suing the actress, however, accusing her of “fraudulently...
Tom Verlaine, Founder of Influential Punk-Era Band Television, Dies at 73
Tom Verlaine, who redefined rock guitar in the punk era of the 1970s with his band Television, died Saturday in Manhattan. He was 73. Verlaine’s death was confirmed to the New York Times by Jesse Paris Smith, the daughter of Verlaine’s peer and former partner Patti Smith. She shared that the musician had died “after a brief illness.” Staking out Hilly Kristal’s funky club CBGB on New York’s Bowery as its laboratory, Television advanced an expansive, ecstatic style that counterpoised Verlaine’s askew, chiming playing against fellow guitarist Richard Lloyd’s more conventionally bluesy yet equally lyrical work. Critic Robert Palmer noted in “Rock & Roll:...
Guitar World Magazine
Ryan Roxie: "Being in Alice Cooper's band is like being in the trenches. You do a bit of everything, be it playing guitar, singing background vocals, or dodging crazy pieces of the set on stage"
The veteran hard-rock guitarist explains why there's a place for both new and vintage guitars in his collection, and discusses what he thinks of John 5's introduction into the Mötley Crüe fold. As a long-time member of Alice Cooper's modern-day triple-axe attack, Ryan Roxie provides a steady pentatonic...
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Behind the Band Name: Stone Temple Pilots (STP)
First introduced in 1954, STP became the go-to for various automotive lubricants and motor oil products in America. Still in business today, its oval-shaped company logo with “STP” capitalized in white and patriotically surrounded by red and blue, remains an iconic symbol of car care. Inspired by those...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
comicon.com
The Next Chapter Of Marvel’s ‘Alien’ Saga Chills In April
After Marvel Comics acquired the rights to the infamous Alien saga, they launched their first horrific dive into the famous sci-fi horror saga. Now in April, the next chapter in the Alien saga comes from a new creative team. Alien has a long history in comics. Every miniseries and ongoing...
Popculture
'Westworld' Gets New Home After Getting Dropped by HBO Max
Westworld and several other Warner Bros. Discovery-owned shows that were removed from HBO Max have a new home. They will exclusively be available on Warner Bros. FAST channels on The Roku Channel app, starting in spring 2023. Westworld was among a group of HBO and HBO Max shows pulled from the streamer in December, as Warner Bros. Discovery sought new ways to earn revenue from the pricey projects.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Metallica Song “Enter Sandman”
Formed in 1981 in Los Angeles by frontman James Hatfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica has been a staple in the genre of heavy metal music. With fast playing and booming rhythms, the group has also become one of the genre’s best-selling by any metric. Metallica is also often listed as one of the “big four” of thrash metal groups, along with Megadeth, Anthrax, and Slayer.
loudersound.com
If unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovation is the question, Dinosaur Jr. are the answer
Widely credited as influential catalysts during the grunge goldrush, Dinosaur Jr. took. an embryonic Nirvana out on tour before riding the corporate alt.rock wave of the. 90s. But listening back to this box set of expanded albums spanning the trio’s major-label peak confirms founder and frontman J Mascis as a far more unorthodox avant-punk noise-metal innovator than his comically lethargic slacker-stoner lumberjack image suggests.
Slipknot Back With Surprise New Single ‘Bone Church’
Less than a half-year after Slipknot released The End, So Far — one of Rolling Stone’s 15 Best Metal Albums of 2022 — the masked metal act is back with a new standalone single titled “Bone Church,” a track that has been in the works for nearly a decade. The new song comes paired with a visual dubbed “Yen — Director’s Cut (Bone Church),” refreshing footage from the “Yen” video that was directed by Slipknot member Shawn “Clown” Crahan. “On the road, we have a ‘jam room’ set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes...
Daily Cardinal
The Cardinal sings the praises of this year’s Grammy nominees
The Daily Cardinal staff assembled their reviews of some of the past year’s most acclaimed and anticipated albums, all of which have been nominated for 2023 Album of the Year at the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards ceremony on Feb. 5. Our writers and editors sing their praises and share their thoughts on the lineup, a selection that features a host of various sounds and textures spanning from pop and rock to R&B and rap.
Guitarist Ayron Jones’ 10 Favorite Songs—From Prince to Beastie Boys
Ayron Jones is fast becoming one of the most exciting musicians in rock ‘n’ roll. The iHeartRadio Music Awards-nominee and Sir Mix A Lot collaborator released his latest LP, Child of the State, in 2021 and it has garnered millions of streams chart-topping singles like “Take Me Away” and “Mercy.”
wegotthiscovered.com
A remarkably solid slasher sequel that brought a franchise back from the brink terrorizes the streaming charts
There’s barely a horror franchise in memory that hasn’t been blighted by the law of diminishing returns, but after an absence from our screens that edged closer and closer towards a decade, a lot of fans thought the goose of Child’s Play was well and truly cooked, until 2013’s Curse of Chucky brought the killer doll roaring back from the brink.
Linda Ronstadt's "very glad" about her hit song's 'The Last of Us' boost, but won't see any money from it
After the HBO series The Last of Us used Linda Ronstadt's 1970 hit "Long, Long Time" in its third episode Sunday night, streams of the track jumped by 4,900%. While Ronstadt hasn't seen the episode, she's happy about the renewed interest in the song — even though she won't make any money from it. That's because, as Billboard notes, "Long, Long Time" was written by Gary White and in 2021, Linda sold the rights to the royalties from her master recordings to legendary music manager Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group. Consequently, they'll get the money, not Linda. "I still love the song and I'm very glad that Gary will get a windfall," she tells Billboard via email. In fact, she only found out that the song was in the episode when her manager told her, and he only knew about it because a friend told him about it. "I don't follow social media or streaming services very closely," Ronstadt notes. Linda's manager, John Boylan, tells Billboard that she's not "unhappy" about missing out on the cash, noting that it'll help draw attention to the singer's upcoming projects, including a biopic. Linda doesn't perform anymore due to a brain disorder that resembles Parkinson's disease.
Rush's Moving Pictures: a tale of double-entendres and red overalls
Graphic artist Hugh Syme looks back on the creation of the iconic cover art for Rush's classic album Moving Pictures
fashionweekdaily.com
Red Velvet Burlesque Show: World-Class Entertainment and Smart Business
The Red Velvet Burlesque Show – started during the pandemic at venues around the country – has made a name for itself through audience-engaging burlesque and variety performances. Its unique approach keeps audiences coming back for more. The venue’s proprietors seek out and retain quality talent, given that performance excellence is the show’s top priority.
