FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
WLBT
Crisler resigns as director of Hinds Co. juvenile detention center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County is searching for a new director for its juvenile detention center, after the previous director resigned to run for sheriff. On Thursday, Marshand Crisler submitted his resignation as executive director of the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center, a day after he qualified to again run for Hinds County Sheriff.
mageenews.com
MDOT highlights employees in honor of Black History Month
JACKSON, MISS. – In honor of Black History Month, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is highlighting two MDOT employees, David Kenney and Terrance Yarbrough. Yarbrough is the Director of Human Resources for MDOT where he manages HR functions for more than 2,000 people. He made MDOT history when...
WLBT
Things To Know Wednesday, February 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. There’s no bill that’s been introduced this legislative session that has...
Man convicted of 2018 armed robbery in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was found guilty of a 2018 army robbery following a jury trial in the Hinds County Circuit Court. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Darren Clark was convicted of charges of armed robbery. Investigators said Clark, along with three others, robbed the Carniceria Valdez, located on Highway 80 in Jackson, […]
Vicksburg police provide statement on Michael Ouzts case
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police are continuing their investigation into the abduction of Michael Ouzts from his home in January 2023. Police said the following suspects have been arrested in connection to this case: Police said this case spans from Vicksburg to the Mississippi Gulf Coast to Gonzales, Louisiana. These individuals face charges within […]
WAPT
Jackson home to oldest Black-owned bookstore in the nation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson is home to the oldest Black-owned bookstore in North America. Marshall’s Music and Book Store in the heart of downtown Jackson is a family business that opened in 1938. “We’ve been able to make it through Jim Crow, World War II, the Korean War,...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shooting on Capitol Street
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police were at the scene of a shooting on Thursday morning. Police were called before 8 a.m. to Capitol Street near Stewpot and the old Masonic Temple. Officers at the scene said one person was injured in the shooting and taken to a hospital. Another...
WLBT
Jones, Crisler to again face off for sheriff; 27 others vying for Hinds Co. supervisor seats
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Voters in Hinds County could likely see several rematches at the ballot box this year. Sheriff Tyree Jones is again facing off against Marshand Crisler in the Democratic primary. Jones defeated Crisler in a special election runoff in 2021 to replace the late Sheriff Lee Vance. The winner of that race will face Reginald Thompson, who also ran in 2021 and in previous years.
WAPT
Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Alyce Clarke will not seek reelection
JACKSON, Miss. — Longtime Mississippi lawmaker Rep. Alyce Clarke announced on Tuesday that she will not seek reelection. Clarke, a Democrat, was first elected to represent District 69 in the House in 1984. Her current term expires on Jan. 2, 2024. Clarke, of Jackson, is 83 years old. Clarke...
vicksburgnews.com
Mayor Flaggs issues Proclamation of a Local Emergency for Vicksburg
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. has issued a proclamation of a local emergency after Monday night’s shooting which left one juvenile dead and others injured. Vicksburg, MS — As a crime preventative measure, Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. will issue a Proclamation of Local Emergency beginning today, Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
Focused on Mississippi: Redmond Vault
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Greenwood Cemetery was established early in Jackson’s history. It’s all welcoming. Meaning if you died in Jackson early on, you were buried here. No matter religion, social status or race, scattered out amongst each other. Cecile Wardlaw with Friends of Greenwood Cemetery gets asked about it all the time. “I’m always […]
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
WAPT
House, vehicles catch fire in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A house that's being renovated along with two vehicles caught fire early Wednesday morning. It happened at 301 Trunnell Road in Ridgeland. Firefighters say when they arrived, the building was fully involved and two pickup trucks were burning. The structure is located off Highland Colony. No...
Person arrested after shooting at old Masonic Temple
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was injured and another is in custody after a shooting on Capitol Street in Jackson. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. at the old Masonic Temple on West Capitol Street near Stewpot. One person was shot and taken to […]
Stokes criticizes Jackson’s fiscal plan for water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes is criticizing the city’s fiscal plan to replace Jackson’s water system. Stokes said interim third-party manager Ted Henifin’s billing plan will force some residents to pay for water they’re not using. On Friday, Henifin proposed a plan to introduce a new water payment model that would […]
newsfromthestates.com
‘This is a complete attack:’ At least 31 anti-LGBTQ+ bills introduced this session in Mississippi
South view of the State Capitol in Jackson. The first Legislative session of the new year convenes today, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. Credit: Vickie D. King/Mississippi Today. Lawmakers have introduced 31 bills targeting the rights of LGBTQ+ Mississippians in education and health care as the first deadline to pass bills out of committee approaches.
Arrest made after historic Port Gibson church vandalized
PORT GIPSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One of Mississippi’s historic churches was vandalized on Tuesday, January 31. First Presbyterian Church in Port Gibson is widely known for its steeple with the hand pointing toward heaven. According to church leaders, someone came into the church on Tuesday, overturned the pews, tipped the pulpit backwards, overturned the baptismal […]
WAPT
Jackson mayor plans to name interim public works director
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is without a public works director, but the mayor said that will soon change. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said he plans to name an interim director later this week. The last public works director was Marlin King, who was reassigned to a new position before resigning in September 2022.
Star Mississippi chef warns Jackson restaurants may not survive water crisis: 'Something has to be done'
CEO of Nick Wallace Culinary Nick Wallace joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss how the ongoing water crisis is hurting local restaurants and the community.
fox5ny.com
Jackson, Mississippi, preparing to go without water periodically for up to 10 years as crisis continues
JACKSON, Miss. - Organizations in Jackson, Mississippi, are asking for help from other states as the water crisis dries up resources. It’s been over five months since the Pearl River crested and Jackson, Mississippi’s water system failed. Now, crews are working to replace the pipe system, but families and businesses are prepared to go without water periodically, for up to 10 years.
