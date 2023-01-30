Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
Polygon
Dead Space on easy is just right
Dead Space — both the original and the remake — are survival horror games that lean heavily into scarcity and desperation (and jump scares and body horror). You’ll spend a lot of your time on the USG Ishimura low on health and almost out of ammo. That feeling of being right on the edge of failure is part of what makes Dead Space such an effective horror game (that and all the jump scares) — to the point where it can easily overpower the story.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
Kotaku
Fire Emblem Engage:
With its somewhat more grounded depictions of military life and interpersonal tragedy, 2019’s fantastic tactical RPG Three Houses was a break from the optimism of most Fire Emblem games. Despite the unprecedented popularity of that game, the series’ latest, Fire Emblem Engage, is a return to its fairytale roots. And as I played the game, I realized quickly that Engage was also taking inspiration from another source: the mobile gacha game Fire Emblem Heroes. As Nintendo’s first billion-dollar mobile game, it’s easy to understand why the developers chose that success story to influence their vision of the Fire Emblem multiverse. Unfortunately, what made for a solid mobile game ultimately doesn’t translate well to this console gaming experience.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
How To Get A Railgun In GTA Online (And GTA 5 Story Mode)
Appearing in nearly every major shooter from "Call of Duty" to "Halo" and even "Fortnite," the railgun is practically a staple of the first-person shooter genre at this point. In every iteration, it's big, it's powerful, it's the most brutal you can get without getting into explosives territory — and it's no wonder that "Grand Theft Auto 5" players are eager to know where and how to get this powerhouse to perforate the opposition.
Kotaku
Resident Evil 4 RemakeRemoves Ashley’s Health Bar, Adds Side-Quests
In a new Game Informer cover story, Capcom detailed some of the changes that the hotly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 is making to the original, hugely influential horror game. One of the major changes coming to the RE4 remake revolves around how Ashley Graham (not the supermodel) works...
dexerto.com
Deliver Us Mars review – Pure sci-fi excellence from overachieving devs
Deliver Us Mars is an absolutely staggering achievement in both science fiction storytelling and game design from a relatively small indie studio that has once again punched well above its weight. Spectacular. That’s the one word that repeatedly came to mind throughout my hours spent with KeokeN Interactive’s sophomore release....
Five new Steam games you probably missed (January 30, 2023)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
IGN
Prison Architect: Jungle Pack - Official Reveal Trailer
Check out the reveal trailer for Prison Architect's Jungle Pack for a peek at what to expect. Jungle Pack is an aesthetic pack that sets your compound in a deep and lush tropical forest. Far from civilization, you will need to manage your inmates while dealing with the dangers of nature.
The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo
Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
Kotaku
Epic Kills Battle Royale Game Less Than Six Months After Release
In August 2022, Epic Games—developers of Fortnite, custodians of the Epic Games Store, creators of the Unreal Engine, rich as God—published a melee-based battle royale game called Rumbleverse. It is now January 2023 (February already for me here in Australia), and the game is already being killed off.
Kotaku
PSA: Claim The PS5’s Amazing PS Plus Collection Before It Disappears
The PlayStation Plus Collection is one of the best things the PS5 has going for it. Unfortunately, Sony’s killing it, and current subscribers only have a few months left to claim certified bangers like Bloodborne and Resident Evil 7 before the curated collection disappears for good. Sony broke the...
Kotaku
The Sims 4's Big Baby Update Is Looking Promising
The latest Behind the Sims Summit gave a look at what’s to come for the life sim franchise across The Sims 4, mobile games The Sims Mobile and The Sims FreePlay, and The Sims 5 (we mean Project Rene). And yes, babies that aren’t objects will come soon.
Dragon Age Inquisition's horses faked sprinting because levels couldn't load quick enough
No, sprinting on a horse wasn't quicker than trotting along
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Will 'Hogwarts Legacy' Be Steam Deck Compatible? Everything You Should Know
Brewing in months of controversy for having a connection to author J.K. Rowling, the upcoming open-world RPG Hogwarts Legacy is nearing its release dates for multiple gaming platforms. Due to it being a controversial game, it has been banned in certain regions, yet continues to wrack in massive pre-order sales for those able to purchase it.
bleedingcool.com
Dicey Dungeons Confirms Early February Release For PlayStation
PlayStation fans will soon be able to get in on the action with Dicey Dungeons, as the game will be released on February 6th. It was confirmed this week that Dicey Dungeons would finally be making its way over to PlayStation consoles as the game comes out next week. The indie title from Terry Cavanagh, Marlowe Dobbe, and Chipzel has been an indie hit on PC for a couple of years now, with occasional updates giving players more content. The PS4/PS5 version of the game will essentially be the most complete edition of the game, with all of the updates and patches included over time. You can see how the game will play in the latest trailer below before it comes out on February 6th.
HHW Gaming: Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away
The news came via the announcement of the new slate of PlayStation Plus Essential monthly games. The post HHW Gaming: Grab Your PlayStation Plus Collection Games Before They Go Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
