REPORT: Pilot flew toward boats on Colorado reservoir prior to crash

Photo Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The pilot involved in a plane crash just west of Horsetooth Reservoir in Larimer County last year has been charged, after several witnesses shared statements and footage of the plane flying recklessly toward several boats on the lake.

The crash occurred at about 7 PM on September 11, 2022. The downed aircraft, a Cessna 172M, was located in the area of Horsetooth Mountain with two people inside. The occupants both sustained minor injuries, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

"The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) conducted an independent investigation and determined that the crash was not due to mechanical malfunctions or anomalies. The NTSB report also indicated that the statements provided by the pilot were inconsistent with the recovered flight data," the release said.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane fly toward boats that were on the lake before turning west toward where the crash occurred. According to the release, photos and videos of the reckless flying were a crucial part of completing the investigation.

Photo Courtesy: Larimer County Sheriff's Office

The pilot, Ahmed El-Kaddah, has since been charged with five counts of menacing and six counts of reckless endangerment. According to officials, an arrest warrant for El-Kaddah has been issued. However, investigators believe that he left the United States shortly after the crash last year.

“The fact that someone would show such reckless disregard for the lives of others is concerning, but it’s even more disturbing on a date that holds so much pain and significance for our country,” said Sheriff John Feyen in the release.

“The lack of legal accountability is frustrating to say the least, but in this and every case, we’ll continue to support victims and hold suspects accountable within the confines of the law.”

Anyone with information about this incident or El-Kaddah’s location should contact detectives at (970) 498- 5167.