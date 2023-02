Associated Press

A Rock Port, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to selling fentanyl to another Atchison County man, resulting in his fatal overdose.

Quentin W. Carder, 23, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person, and one count of distributing fentanyl and cocaine, which caused the death of another person.