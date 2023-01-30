The Haunted’s Ola Englund has spoken out about Phil Anelmo controversy: “It’s a stupid thing to do, joke or not.”

Riding the high of an excellent EP released in 2021, Derry-based Cherym have had a stellar 2022 and are set to have an even better 2023, one packed with festival appearances – including SXSW. We chatted to all three of them: Hannah (she/her, guitar and lead vocals), Nyree (they/them, bass), and Alannagh (she/they, drums) – as Nyree puts it, there’s a bit of a “Ringo isn’t even the best drummer in the Beatles” situation, as Alannagh also happens to be a classically-trained guitarist.

