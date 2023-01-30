The Haunted’s Ola Englund has spoken out about Phil Anelmo controversy: “It’s a stupid thing to do, joke or not.”

Read full article on original website
guitar.com
“Everybody wanted to sign the next 1975, Arctic Monkeys and Biffy Clyro. No one gave a shit about a band like us!”: Cherym talk being ‘real’ punk band (and if that even means anything anymore)
Riding the high of an excellent EP released in 2021, Derry-based Cherym have had a stellar 2022 and are set to have an even better 2023, one packed with festival appearances – including SXSW. We chatted to all three of them: Hannah (she/her, guitar and lead vocals), Nyree (they/them, bass), and Alannagh (she/they, drums) – as Nyree puts it, there’s a bit of a “Ringo isn’t even the best drummer in the Beatles” situation, as Alannagh also happens to be a classically-trained guitarist.
guitar.com
Bernie Marsden reflects on the Jeff Beck he knew: “He was so inspirational and yet I knew that I could never go anywhere close to what he did”
Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden has reflected on the Jeff Beck he knew and admired during their longterm friendship. Beck sadly passed away last month on 10 January from meningitis, his sudden loss shook the world of music and a multitude of artists have since shared their admiration for Beck and their sorrow at his death.
