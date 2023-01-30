Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man convicted of domestic abuse found with firearm during traffic stop
A Cedar Rapids man has been charged with being in possession of a firearm as a convicted felon after a traffic stop late Tuesday night. Police stopped 20-year-old London Savage of Seminole Avenue Northwest just before midnight near the intersection of Highway 965 and Westwood Drive in North Liberty because he allegedly had crossed the center line multiple times. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, a .45 caliber pistol was located in the glove compartment. Savage reportedly admitted the gun was his.
977wmoi.com
Lock Up Your Personal Belongings, Garages, Homes, and Vehicles
Theft unfortunately is constantly out there and on the rise. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer encourages everyone to lock up their personal items along with their vehicles, garages, and homes:
Dixon man speeds away from police at 100 mph, crashes
LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say Cody Lorenzen, 31, fled from officers at speeds over 100 mph after they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, resulting in a crash that left him with serious injuries. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, deputies tried to stop Lorenzen’s gray Mazda in the […]
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. JOHN IMES, 44, 5’9”, 300 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for possession of meth...
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
KBUR
Burlington man arrested for Domestic Assault
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for Domestic Abuse Assault and violation of a no-contact order. According to a news release, on Tuesday, January 31st, at about 8:37 PM, deputies were dispatched to 12149 Highway 99 Apartment A for an intoxicated subject who was swinging a large knife around and making threats.
nrgmediadixon.com
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of forging check stolen from elderly victim
Allegedly forging a check she stole from an elderly victim has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. 35-year-old Catherine Claybon of Cross Park Avenue was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:30 Saturday morning. North Liberty Police say Claybon cashed an $800 check at the Hills Bank branch on South Gilbert Street in Iowa City on December 27th. The check was reportedly stolen from an elderly victim, and Claybon allegedly forged the person’s name on the check and made it out to herself.
KCRG.com
Man convicted of arson, five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City house fire
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sentencing will take place in April for a man who is now convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder for in incident in Iowa City in June 2021. At the trial last week, prosecutors said 34-year-old Ishmael Carter deliberately poured lighter fluid under...
977wmoi.com
Monmouth Police Department Warning Residents of Scammers Reaching out by Phone Impersonating Law Enforcement
The Monmouth Police Department has become aware that out of state scammers are targeting certain individuals in the Monmouth area. These scammers will identify themselves as officers from local law enforcement. If you receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Monmouth Police Department telling you that a form of electronic payment for an alleged court violation is required of you, do not send a payment. Agents of law enforcement do occasionally call individuals, but no agency will ever ask for payment over the phone. We will also never ask for social security numbers or bank account numbers over the phone. If anyone has any questions or concerns pertaining to scams, please contact the Monmouth Police Department at 309-734-8383.
KWQC
Crews respond to garage fire Tuesday afternoon
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire in Bettendorf. Bettendorf Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in an alley way between Cody and Oak Streets, just off of 18th Street Tuesday afternoon. TV6 was on scene and said Arsenal Fire was also on scene assisting.
mycarrollcountynews.com
Assault nets 29-year term
Jacob Keenan, 40, of Thomson, was sentenced Wednesday, Jan. 25, to a total of 29 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections following one conviction of aggravated criminal sexual assault and three additional counts of criminal sexual assault of an 18-year-old female in May 2022. Under Illinois law, Keenan must...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
Quad Cities dealing with with car thefts of Kia, Hyundai models
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundais across the country. The trend continues to afflict the Quad Cities region as well. Rock Island Police say 74 total Kia and Hyundai cars were stolen in 2022 alone, more than any other kind. According to the Insurance Institute...
KWQC
4th Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport holds grand opening
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - People from all over the Quad Cities came together to celebrate 4th Street Nutrition during its grand opening and ribbon cutting Wednesday on the first day of Black History Month. “A lot of college students, a lot of activity down here,” Zachary Smith, co-owner said. “So,...
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
ourquadcities.com
Clinton police chief ‘angry beyond words’ after Tyre Nichols videos released
Clinton Police Chief Kevin Gyrion posted a statement Friday night on social media after the videos showing the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were released, saying “what occurred on January 7th in Memphis, Tennessee is an absolute outrage.”. The videos, which consist of both body cam footage and street...
Beatles sister Louise Harrison dies. Did you know George’s sister briefly lived in Galesburg?
At a time when you would have heard, “Hey Jude” playing on the radio, employees at WGIL Radio might have been saying, “Hey, Louise.” As in Louise Harrison, who just so happened to be the sister of Beatles legend George Harrison. The lone Beatles sister, Louise...
Comments / 2