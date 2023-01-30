Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a thrilling helicopter ride above San Diego to take in the city's breathtaking scenery.MoonSan Diego, CA
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive ResidenceDan Parker - Best Life Home TeamSan Diego, CA
California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to KnowTom HandyCalifornia State
Try Mexican food and you'll fall in love.MoonSan Diego, CA
Alaska Airways Expands Presence in San Diego with Three New RoutesSara IrshadSan Diego, CA
Related
lomabeat.com
Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom
Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
Escape to Paradise in San Diego's Most Expensive Residence
Before we get to the almost $100 Million property a.k.a the most expensive San Diego estate listed for sale on Zillow, let's discuss the second most expensive one: the Fox Hill Estate.
Where to buy indoor plants in San Diego
From pothos to pots, these spots have all your indoor plant needs and desires covered.
localemagazine.com
5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside
Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
gbsan.com
Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego
One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand
After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
SanDiego.com
Best Dog-Friendly Things to do in San Diego
San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches, great dining experiences, and other fun activities, but some of these locations don’t allow dogs. If you’re trying to find the best dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly hotels, and even dog-friendly beaches, not to worry! There might be restrictions, but if you have a dog in San Diego, CA, you’ll have plenty of places to explore.
NBC San Diego
Last Week's Winter Storm Not Done Killing Massive Trees in San Diego's Balboa Park
Dozens of trees, many of them towering eucalyptus planted a century or more ago in San Diego's iconic Balboa Park, fell last week, victims to a powerful Santa Ana storm that played havoc with the city's mighty giants. But it turns out that storm isn't done doing damage to the...
Aloha Ice Co. Planning Mission Valley Location
Carlsbad-Based Hawaiian Shave Ice Cafe to Join Westfield Mission Valley
KPBS
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores
Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
San Diego’s Annual Color Explosion Is About To Take Place
A 55-acre rainbow of ranunculus color will bloom as San Diego’s iconic springtime attraction comes to life with outdoor music performances, flower-filled events and foodie favorites.
ljcdspalette.org
The 5 Best Coffee Shops to Work and Study at in San Diego
As our first semester is coming to a close and we are crammed with final projects and essays, there is nothing more useful than having a peaceful yet productive workspace to go to after school. Whether you are going to grind for your test tomorrow or just unwind after a stressful day at school, these five coffee shops are the ideal post-school hangout spot.
Popular San Diego County Diner Is Closing For Good
Their famous biscuits and gravy will be served for the last time on February 5.
Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop domestic flights from SAN
Alaska Airlines will be expanding their flights at San Diego International Airport (SAN) this year, adding new nonstop flights to various destinations around the U.S., officials announced Monday.
News 8 KFMB
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop | Celebrating San Diego Black-Owned Businesses
Freshly Faded Barber + Shop is a black-owned barbershop located in the heart of North Park, San Diego. More: www.freshlyfaded.com.
nrn.com
The start of a trend? New concept bets on French fries in wraps
Ever thought of putting French fries in a wrap before? If so, you’re in luck: A San Diego kebab concept just introduced the dish as its latest menu item after noticing customers were making it on their own as a secret menu item for years. “Being in San Diego,...
Gnarly pink waves crash near San Diego
Pink waves at Torrey Pines State Beach on January 20, 2023. Erik Jepsen/UC San DiegoBut don’t panic. It’s for a study on how freshwater and the surfzone interact.
20 school districts in San Diego, California
From North County to the South Bay, we’re giving you all the pertinent details about some of the school districts in San Diego County.
Tensions growing at Canyonside Ranch between horse boarders, evicted leaseholders
SAN DIEGO — A dispute is growing at Canyonside Ranch, a horse-boarding facility owned by the City of San Diego. The current leaseholders have been ordered to vacate the property, but boarders accuse them of trying to tear down the ranch before their exit. “This was dismantled. The wood...
Pink party bus cruises through San Diego offering door-to-door doggy service
SAN DIEGO — Instead of leaving your dog at home all day while you go to work, you might consider sending your pet on a pink party bus. In this Zevely Zone, I rode along with Precious Petcare San Diego. If you are a pet owner with a busy work week, this is a door-to-door doggy service for you.
Comments / 0