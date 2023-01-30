ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
lomabeat.com

Five Places to See San Diego in Bloom

Spring showers will bring May flowers this year. During years where there is an unusual amount of rain, an explosion of wildflowers is likely to follow. This year, a super bloom may occur in California, which makes it the perfect time to visit various fields and gardens located near San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

5 Reasons Your Next Meal Out Should Be at This NOLA-Inspired Oyster Bar in Oceanside

Indulge in Creole Cuisine and Celebrate Mardi Gras at This O’side Hotspot. Not much digging needs to be done to get to the good stuff, especially when it comes to oysters—but we’ll get into it anyway. The Southern hospitality of Louisiana just landed in San Diego with a charming coastal location and cuisine that’s to die for. So we’ve conjured up five reasons to check out the new Q&A Restaurant and Oyster Bar, which is situated in Oceanside’s boutique Brick Hotel! This buzzy ground-floor hot spot will transport you right to the heart of the French Quarter with Creole cuisine and a charming antique ambiance. Come for the party and leave an oyster aficionado (or just tipsy after a few NOLA-style cocktails). How’s that for a shuckin’ good time?
OCEANSIDE, CA
gbsan.com

Top 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San Diego

One of the best things about living in San Diego is being able to enjoy a delicious meal while admiring postcard-perfect views. Whether beachside overlooking the Pacific coastline, or taking in panoramic scenes of the city, dinners are always more memorable when sharing with loved ones. As the old adage goes, “the quickest way to someone’s heart is through their stomach.” Be sure to bookmark one of these five dining options to celebrate love and have a romantic evening with your other half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego's Gaglione Bros. Famous Steaks & Subs Looking To Sell Entire Brand

After nearly two decades serving Philadelphia-style cheesesteaks in San Diego, Gaglione Bros Famous Steaks & Subs is looking to sell the entire business. Brothers Joe, Andy and Tony Gaglione opened their first sandwich shop in San Diego's Point Loma neighborhood in 2004 and immediately gained a loyal following for its menu of Philadelphia cheesesteaks, sandwiches, and smothered fries. In 2010, the brothers opened a second location off Friars Road near Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Grantville. Gaglione Bros has also had a stand inside Petco Park stadium since 2017 and was one of the opening vendors at San Diego State University's Snapdragon Stadium, which opened last September. This past summer, Gaglione Bros shuttered its flagship Midway district location and a new sandwich shop Evan's Deli & Brew opened in the space.
SAN DIEGO, CA
SanDiego.com

Best Dog-Friendly Things to do in San Diego

San Diego is known for its beautiful beaches, great dining experiences, and other fun activities, but some of these locations don’t allow dogs. If you’re trying to find the best dog-friendly restaurants, dog-friendly hotels, and even dog-friendly beaches, not to worry! There might be restrictions, but if you have a dog in San Diego, CA, you’ll have plenty of places to explore.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Bed Bath & Beyond to close 3 San Diego County stores

Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. "As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ljcdspalette.org

The 5 Best Coffee Shops to Work and Study at in San Diego

As our first semester is coming to a close and we are crammed with final projects and essays, there is nothing more useful than having a peaceful yet productive workspace to go to after school. Whether you are going to grind for your test tomorrow or just unwind after a stressful day at school, these five coffee shops are the ideal post-school hangout spot.
SAN DIEGO, CA

