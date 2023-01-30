ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Beats the Tesla Model 3 on Range

The 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6—the sleek sedan version of the Ioniq 5 we recently named our 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year—has achieved a phenomenal EPA range estimate, maxing out at 361 miles on a single charge with a full battery in its long-range, rear-wheel drive configuration. The Ioniq 6's new EPA MPGe rating matches the Lucid Air and bests any configuration of the Tesla Model 3.
CBS News

These jobs are most likely to be replaced by ChatGPT and AI

Chatbots and artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT that can almost instantly produce increasingly sophisticated written content are already being used to perform a variety of tasks, from writing high school assignments to generating legal documents and even authoring legislation.As in every major cycle of technological innovation, some types of work now done by people is likely in future to be handled by AI, while entirely new activities — and potential opportunities for employment — will emerge. Yet the technology is also predicted to take over some roles and displace workers. Read on to learn what experts say are the kinds of...
torquenews.com

Tesla Offers $3,000 Discount - But With One Condition

Tesla is offering a discount on new Tesla vehicle purchases or free Super Charging miles for 3 years, but there is one condition to this. The EV price war is heating up as Tesla is offering more discounts for purchases of its vehicles. We have a Tweet that shows that Tesla is now offering a $3,000 discount or free Supercharging for 3 years with the purchase of new vehicles, but there is one condition.
freightwaves.com

Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession

Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
torquenews.com

Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales

Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production

The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
pv-magazine-usa.com

Generac introduces residential EV charger

Generac Power Systems, Inc., a company known for its generators and other power products, has jumped into the electric vehicle charging market with the introduction of the Generac EV charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Tesla Has $1 Trillion Opportunity In This Segment, Says Ark — And Elon Musk May Be On The Move Already

Tesla Inc. TSLA bull Cathie Wood-run Ark Invest on Tuesday provided some insights into what the electric vehicle maker would be up to in the near- and medium-term. What Happened: CEO Elon Musk and his team hinted on the company’s earnings call held this Wednesday that some new products, including an inference computer for applications beyond automotive, could be in the pipeline. Some of these applications will blow people’s minds when revealed, the billionaire said on the call.
motor1.com

Mazda promises the MX-5 "will never die"

Unveiled last November, the sleek Vision Study concept pictured here highlighted Mazda's long-term commitment to making enjoyable cars. It may or may not have been an early look at the next-generation MX-5 but enthusiasts mustn't worry as the MX-5 will be a permanent fixture in the lineup. We mean that literally since the company's CEO in Europe, Martijn ten Brink, told Autocar at the 2023 Brussels Motor Show the sports car "will never die."
MotorTrend Magazine

BMW’s Latest Grille Design Patent Lights Up the Entire Face

If you paid attention to BMW at CES 2023, the company debuted a further development of its exterior light panel technology that allows different colors, and now shapes, to be displayed on the surface of the vehicle. A new patent seems to suggest that technology may soon redefine the face of BMW with a single light-emitting panel that integrates and hides the headlights.
torquenews.com

Even the U.S. Government Can't Stop Tesla

Tesla and Elon Musk are an unstoppable force and not even the U.S. Government can stop them. The U.S. government has done some pretty embarrassing things. One of these was a speech Joe Biden was gave and said GM and Mary Barra were leading the EV revolution. He specifically said, "You led Mary, and it matters" and also said, "She electrified the entire auto industry."
torquenews.com

Tesla Modified With Gas Engine Gets an Oil Change And Gas

This Tesla Model S was actually modified to be a gas car and went to get an oil change and gas. This Tesla Model S, from Vlog Creations, was modified to have an internal combustion engine or gas engine. I didn't believe it at first, but as I watched this video of the Tesla Model S being modified to have a gas engine, I saw a marvel of engineering and a very amusing video of the Tesla driver getting an oil change and gas.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Steering Wheel Falls Off While Driving, One Week After Delivery

Tesla has a not-so-great reputation when it comes to the build quality of its vehicles, with people complaining about big body panel gaps, paint errors, and plastic panels rattling inside. And although the American EV maker has made progress in this regard in the last few years, this latest reported problem, which surfaced on Twitter yesterday, paints a scary picture, especially since it’s not the first time it happened.

