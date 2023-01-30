Read full article on original website
Watch Howie Mandel Run Off the Stage “Terrified” After "Stab" During 'AGT: All Stars' Act
14 Surprising Facts About "America's Got Talent" 14 Surprising Facts About "America's Got Talent" Howie Mandel has seen plenty of auditions throughout his time judging America's Got Talent. But nothing could have prepared him for what can only be described as a terrifying audition on America's Got Talent: All-Stars. During...
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Is 'The Best Performance I've Seen All Series'
'Britain's Got Talent' finalist Tom Ball gets the group Golden Buzzer on 'AGT: All-Stars.'
Haunting magical act horrifies Howie Mandel on 'AGT: All-Stars': 'I was stabbed in the back'
"I'm telling you that I'm terrified," Howie Mandel told his fellow "AGT: All-Stars" judges on Monday's episode after Sacred Riana's act.
Heidi Klum’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Joins Dad Seal For Red Carpet Outing
The January 18 premiere of Shotgun Wedding was a great opportunity for stars to converge on the red carpet in celebration. Among the guests were British singer Seal and Leni Klum, 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum. Seal adopted Leni when she was five and the two have had a sweet father-daughter bond ever since.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
‘The Waltons’ Star Mary McDonough and Melissa Sue Anderson of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Once Bonded Over Being Young Actors
Mary McDonough of 'The Waltons' and Melissa Sue Anderson of 'Little House on the Prairie' bonded when they co-starred as rival witches in the 1981 TV movie 'Midnight Offerings.'
Marie Osmond was told by a 'Donny & Marie' producer she was 'fat': 'You're an embarrassment to your family'
Marie Osmond was body-shamed by a "Donny & Marie' producer who called her "fat," the entertainer revealed in a recent interview.
Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers
Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’: Who was wrongfully eliminated on January 23? [POLL]
“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” continued Monday, January 23 with the fourth set of 10 performances from some of the most beloved acts in “Got Talent” history. In this new spin-off, 10 artists perform each week for only two open spots from their group to advance to The Finals. Judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews send one of their favorites of the night through with a tap of the Golden Buzzer. The other spot is given to the act chosen by a selection of superfans across the country. Eight all-star acts were eliminated after just one performance and...
Madonna Lets Loose With Her Kids As Haters Beg Queen Of Pop To Cancel World Tour: 'It Would Be A Huge Flop'
Madonna and her children may have showcased their groovy moves in a recent social media video, but can the Queen of Pop bring the heat to her rumored 2023 world tour later this year?On Saturday, January 7, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to share a sweet video compilation of her kids Rocco Ritchie 22, David Banda, 17, Mercy James, 16, and twins Estere and Stelle Ciccone, 10, dancing the night away with their mom during their trip to Africa."Dancing under the full moon with the Masai and good music 🐘🇰🇪♥️🇰🇪💚🦓," Madonna captioned the memorable moment, which occurred just...
What Religion is Carrie Underwood? The Singer’s Faith Comes Through in Her Songs
Carrie Underwood is a famous country singer-songwriter, and her Christian faith inspires some of her most popular music.
Kelly Clarkson Moving Show To New York Due To Terrifying Reason: 'She Feels Unsafe'
Kelly Clarkson could relocate to New York City, and this is because of a terrifying reason. The Kelly Clarkson Show may relocate to the east coast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, as Variety originally reported. The midday program was renewed in 2025, and since then, and its debut in 2019,...
‘Little House’ Star Melissa Gilbert Pays Tribute To The Late Adam Rich
Eight is Enough star Adam Rich recently passed away at the age of 54. Best known as a child star, he was found dead in his home on Jan. 8. Reportedly, someone had gone to visit Adam and found him dead. His family confirmed the news but did not share a cause of death, however, the police said there were no signs of foul play.
Former ‘NCIS’ Actress Returns To The Show For The First Time Since 2005
Tania Raymonde, the actress who played Anna Real in a 2005 installment of NCIS, is returning to the series—but not as Anna Real. In her first appearance, Raymonde’s character was the abused ex-wife of high-powered dirty government operative Guyman Purcell. Anna threatened to tell the government about his illegal dealings if he didn’t let her leave him, so he ordered her execution. The hitmen he hired killed her sister by mistake, thinking it was her, and Anna had been on the run for years until she crossed paths with the team.
13-year-old ventriloquist sings incredible, sassy version of 'You Don't Own Me' on 'AGT'
It’s not every day a ventriloquist act is so jaw-dropping that it has to be seen to be believed. But when it does happen, it’s usually on “America’s Got Talent.” Ana-Maria Mărgean was only 11 years old when she first took to the stage on “Romania’s Got Talent” to show off her ventriloquism skills, an act inspired by videos of fellow ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” Season 2 champion Terry Fator. Using puppets built for her by her parents, the young performer tirelessly spent her quarantine time in 2020 learning how to bring them to life, which led to her receiving a Golden Buzzer and eventually winning the entire series in Romania. Mărgean is now 13 and a competitor on this season of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” hoping to be crowned the winner and perform her own show in Vegas, just like her hero Fator.
RIP C.J. Harris! Every 'American Idol' Singer Who Has Died Since Competing
Jennifer Lopez favorite from 2014 C.J. Harris dies at 31.
Simon Cowell Reportedly Set on Fire in Scary ‘BGT’ Performance
Simon Cowell was reportedly set on fire in a scary performance on Britain’s Got Talent, which has recently been filming auditions for Series 16. According to the new report, Cowell had no idea what was about to happen during the stunt. Simon Cowell Set on Fire During BGT Performance.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
