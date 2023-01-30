ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty Commission hears recommendations for health department, Albany Rescue Mission projects

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
4 days ago
 4 days ago
District 1 Dougherty County Commissioner Ed Newsome, left, speaks with District 4 Commissioner Russell Gray before a Monday commission work session. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — When is a bargain not a bargain? For local procurement officials, a bid for a wall restoration and weather-proofing project raised questions because it came in considerably lower than other proposals.

And, procurement officials noted at a Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday, the contractor couldn’t explain the reason for the proposal to perform the work at the county health department building coming in at half the cost of average bids.

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA

Albany, GA
