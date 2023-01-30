ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming News

Data and Methodology

By SmartAsset
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ltr3K_0kWWnTRd00

To find where Americans are happiest, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities of which 164 had available data. Thirteen metrics were considered across three categories:

Personal Finances

Percent of individuals earning $100,000 or more. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Cost of living as a percent of income. This is the cost of living (for an individual with no children) divided by the median household income. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey. Cost of living data is from MIT's living wage calculator.Personal bankruptcy filings per 100,000 residents. Data is from uscourts.gov and is at a county-level.Down payment-to-income ratio. This is the ratio between a 20% down payment on the median-valued home and the median household income. Data is from the 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

Well-Being

Percent reporting poor mental health days. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Life expectancy (years). Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Percent who report physical inactivity. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Percent of adults with health insurance. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

Quality of Life

Percent of adults living below poverty level. Data is from the Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Marriage rate. Research by the GSS over five decades has shown that people who have been married (whether or not they currently still are) are happier than those who've never been married. For this reason, this metric was included in our analysis. Data is from the Census Bureau's 2020 5-year American Community Survey.Average commute time. This is the average number of minutes it takes for a worker to commute to work. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Concentration of dining, bars and entertainment establishments. This is the number of dining, bars and entertainment as a percentage of all establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2020 County Business Patterns Survey.Violent crime rate. This is the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting database as well as NeighborhoodScout.com.

SmartAsset ranked each place in every metric and found an average ranking and score for each category. A final score was found by averaging the three category scores. The place with the highest cumulative score ranked at the top of the list.

This story originally appeared on SmartAsset and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Best-Paying Cities for Working Seniors

Photo Credit: Dragon Images / Shutterstock As the U.S. has navigated the impact of inflation over the past two years, America’s senior population has been particularly affected. With most seniors out of the workforce and living on fixed incomes or retirement savings, rapidly rising cost of living has put a financial strain on older households. Beyond inflation, however, seniors need more money than ever to live comfortably in retirement. The...
Wyoming News

How much pandemic aid was lost to fraud? Answer still 'impossible to estimate'

(The Center Square) – A U.S. House committee hearing made clear the total cost of fraud and waste in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief programs remains unknown. Members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability argued about who was to blame for widespread fraud in a range of federal pandemic relief programs, but they never got an answer to a key question: Just how much fraud was there? Federal officials have...
Wyoming News

Fed Rate Increase Could Signal Lower Mortgage Rates Ahead

The Federal Reserve raised a key short-term interest rate Wednesday by one-quarter of a percentage point in its quest to stifle inflation. The action might not have much of an effect on mortgage rates in the short term — but it could help to push them lower in the long term. The overnight federal funds rate will rise by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The prime rate will rise by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.75%. Interest rates...
Wyoming News

Wages for seniors have been trending upward

Working seniors have benefited from steadily rising wages as they have become a larger part of the workforce. In inflation-adjusted dollars, the median wage for a full-time working senior has grown from $41,715 in 2000 to $55,000 in 2021. And within the last decade, the median wage for seniors surpassed the median wage for the rest of the working-age population, whose wages have largely been stagnant. Today, the typical full-time working senior earns $3,000 more annually than the typical worker aged 16 to 64.
Wyoming News

#21. Building Pandemic Preparedness

- 2023 Department of Defense budget investment: $468.0 million - Quantity proposed: not available - Type of weapon or program: Building Pandemic Preparedness While the United States has long been at the forefront of disease research and prevention with institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 rocked the way many people view disease and infection preparedness worldwide. Consequently, there has been an increase in spending in the field of biological defense, which not only combats the use of bioweapons, but also the threat presented by naturally occurring and transmittable infections, the likes of which are being combated by vaccine development and pathogen containment.
Wyoming News

Bill would bar Chinese interests from American farmland

(The Center Square) – Two politicians representing almost the entirety of Washington east of the Cascades in Congress want to stop a particular group of foreign nationals from owning, controlling, or profiting from American agricultural land. U.S. Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, and Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, have introduced the “Prohibition of Agricultural Land for the People’s Republic of China Act” in the House of Representatives aimed at keeping members of the Chinese Communist Party from owning American agricultural real estate. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
35K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy