Data and Methodology

To find where Americans are happiest, SmartAsset analyzed the 200 largest cities of which 164 had available data. Thirteen metrics were considered across three categories:

Personal Finances

Percent of individuals earning $100,000 or more. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Cost of living as a percent of income. This is the cost of living (for an individual with no children) divided by the median household income. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey. Cost of living data is from MIT's living wage calculator.Personal bankruptcy filings per 100,000 residents. Data is from uscourts.gov and is at a county-level.Down payment-to-income ratio. This is the ratio between a 20% down payment on the median-valued home and the median household income. Data is from the 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

Well-Being

Percent reporting poor mental health days. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Life expectancy (years). Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Percent who report physical inactivity. Data is from the 2022 County Health Rankings.Percent of adults with health insurance. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.

Quality of Life

Percent of adults living below poverty level. Data is from the Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Marriage rate. Research by the GSS over five decades has shown that people who have been married (whether or not they currently still are) are happier than those who've never been married. For this reason, this metric was included in our analysis. Data is from the Census Bureau's 2020 5-year American Community Survey.Average commute time. This is the average number of minutes it takes for a worker to commute to work. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2021 1-year American Community Survey.Concentration of dining, bars and entertainment establishments. This is the number of dining, bars and entertainment as a percentage of all establishments. Data comes from the Census Bureau's 2020 County Business Patterns Survey.Violent crime rate. This is the number of violent crimes per 100,000 residents. Data comes from the FBI's 2020 Uniform Crime Reporting database as well as NeighborhoodScout.com.

SmartAsset ranked each place in every metric and found an average ranking and score for each category. A final score was found by averaging the three category scores. The place with the highest cumulative score ranked at the top of the list.

This story originally appeared on SmartAsset and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.