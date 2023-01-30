Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
49ers request interview with Steve Wilks and Chris Harris to replace DeMeco Ryans
The San Francisco 49ers will now officially begin their search for a new defensive coordinator, with DeMeco Ryans agree to terms on a six-year deal with the Houston Texans to become the next head coach.
Cardinals Facilities Slammed on Pat McAfee Show
The Arizona Cardinals didn't win the Sean Payton sweepstakes, and the Pat McAfee Show believes their facilities in Tempe could have played a role.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds and Prop Bets Guide, Predictions
The Super Bowl is a betting bonanza. In addition to the regular betting lines for NFL games, the Big Game carries a smorgasbord of other prop bets. Novelty props, like the coin toss, can be as popular as performance props set for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The...
49ers set to interview former Panthers coach Steve Wilks for coordinator position
Steve Wilks, the Carolina Panthers’ former interim head coach, will interview for the San Francisco 49ers’ top defensive job.
Commanders targeting ex-NFL head coach for OC position
The Washington Commanders may be rolling the dice with their next offensive coordinator hire. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Commanders will interview former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for their OC position. Lynn is currently working as assistant head coach and running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.... The post Commanders targeting ex-NFL head coach for OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
NFL Rumors: Colts Considering 'Rare' Round 3 of Head Coaching Interviews
The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly considering conducting a third round of interviews in their search for a head coach. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it is rare for NFL teams to have three rounds of interviews, but the Colts are nearly done with their second round of interviews and may whittle the field down to "a select few finalists" for a final interview.
Rapoport: 'Very Good Chance' Aaron Rodgers Returns to Packers If He Wants to Stay
Yet again this offseason there is a lack of clarity on Aaron Rodgers' future, both as to whether he'll retire and if he doesn't, whether he'll return to the Green Bay Packers. But Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network appeared on the Pat McAfee Show Thursday and said he could see Rodgers playing for the Packers next season:
Panthers Request Permission to Interview Jim Bob Cooter for OC Job
Carolina begins its search for an offensive coordinator.
Packers' Aaron Rodgers Talks Nathaniel Hackett Relationship amid Jets Trade Rumors
Speculation connecting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets has grown ever since Gang Green hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator. Hackett served as the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, a time when Green Bay won 13 games each season and Rodgers won...
Chiefs Provide Super Bowl 57 Injury Updates on Smith-Schuster, Toney, Hardman
The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be without Mecole Hardman for Super Bowl LVII, but head coach Andy Reid is optimistic about the status of Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith Schuster. "He's in a good place," Reid told reporters of Smith-Schuster. Hardman returned to the lineup during the Chiefs'...
NFLPA Reveals All-Pro Voting by Position; Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase Not Included
The NFL Players Association has unveiled the full results from its first-ever All-Pro team, with some notable players absent from the top five of their position groups. In a deep year for wide receivers, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase didn't crack the top five. The list was headlined by Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.
Fred Warner's Wife Sydney 'Didn't Feel Very Safe' at 49ers-Eagles NFC Title Game
Sydney Warner, who is the wife of San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, said she "didn't feel very safe" at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field during Sunday's NFC Championship Game. TMZ Sports shared the TikTok video in which Warner said she has no plans to return to the home of the...
Cody Rhodes Wants to See Tom Brady with WWE at WrestleMania After NFL Retirement
Cody Rhodes is on his way to the main event of WrestleMania 39 after winning the men's Royal Rumble match, and he is hoping to run into another superstar athlete at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. During an appearance on WWE's The Bump (h/t Nikunj Walia of ThirstyForNews.com) on Wednesday,...
Tom Brady Retires After 23 NFL Seasons; Won 7 Super Bowls with Patriots, Buccaneers
One year after teasing a retirement, Tom Brady is ready to step away from football for real this time. Brady announced his retirement Wednesday with a video message on Twitter after 23 seasons in the NFL between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Brady...
