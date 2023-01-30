ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans

The San Francisco 49ers are moving quickly now that defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is taking his talents elsewhere. Ryans, who was a highly in-demand candidate, officially accepted a job on Tuesday to become the head coach of an AFC team. In the wake of the news, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the 49ers... The post 49ers eyeing notable name to replace DeMeco Ryans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Commanders targeting ex-NFL head coach for OC position

The Washington Commanders may be rolling the dice with their next offensive coordinator hire. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Commanders will interview former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn for their OC position. Lynn is currently working as assistant head coach and running backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers.... The post Commanders targeting ex-NFL head coach for OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Will 'No Doubt' Generate Trade Interest, Raiders GM Dave Ziegler Says

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to part ways with Derek Carr this offseason, but it's not yet clear if he will be traded or released. On Thursday, Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he's confident he will be able to find a deal for the veteran quarterback that would allow the team to recoup some assets.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Colts Considering 'Rare' Round 3 of Head Coaching Interviews

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly considering conducting a third round of interviews in their search for a head coach. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, it is rare for NFL teams to have three rounds of interviews, but the Colts are nearly done with their second round of interviews and may whittle the field down to "a select few finalists" for a final interview.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bleacher Report

NFLPA Reveals All-Pro Voting by Position; Derrick Henry, Ja'Marr Chase Not Included

The NFL Players Association has unveiled the full results from its first-ever All-Pro team, with some notable players absent from the top five of their position groups. In a deep year for wide receivers, Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase didn't crack the top five. The list was headlined by Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown.

