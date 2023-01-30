Where are Americans happiest?

After adjusting for cost of living, Northeastern states tend to offer higher wages for senior workers, led by Massachusetts and Connecticut, where the median senior working full-time earns more than $70,000 annually. Many of these top locations tend to have higher wages than other parts of the country generally, but senior population is also a major factor. In seven of the 10 best-paying states for seniors, the share of the population aged 65+ exceeds the national share of 16.8%. And in all but one of the top 10 states, seniors account for an above-average percentage of the total full-time workforce. ...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO