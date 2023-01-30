Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: Mother who lived with toddler’s remains to be arraigned this monthLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Print Your Super Bowl Squares Template TodayFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
FOX Sports
What separates Patrick Mahomes from the NFL's best quarterbacks? | THE HERD
Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid weighs in on how impressed he was with Patrick Mahomes’ performance in the AFC Championship Game while playing with an injured ankle. The two discuss Mahomes’ ability to process information quickly and what separates him from some of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks.
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In Practice
Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the National Football League's AFC Championship and just one win away from playing in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona versus either the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.
How old is Patrick Mahomes? What to know about Kansas City Chiefs QB before Super Bowl 57.
Patrick Lavon Mahomes II is 27 years old. He was born on Sept. 17, 1995. He and the Kansas City Chiefs have another chance for a Super Bowl win.
sportszion.com
Kansas City officially reveals Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII jersey by Patrick Mahomes wearing it
We are all set for the Super Bowl after an astonishing season. The Eagles and the Chiefs are the deserving teams to qualify for the event, as they have nailed all their opponents coming into the Super Bowl. Kansas City Chiefs seemed elated after defeating the Bengals in the all-important AFC Championship game, which was a rematch of last year.
Mecole Hardman injury: Andy Reid’s latest update is depressing for Chiefs fans
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is still recovering from injury and is not expected to play in the Super Bowl matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. In recent injury news, Kansas City Chiefs wideout Mecole Hardman is doubtful to play in the Super Bowl against the Eagles. Chiefs head...
247Sports
Kansas City Chiefs will not pursue Odell Beckham Jr. before Super Bowl, per report
The Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to pursue free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the Super Bowl, according to a report by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Beckham did not sign with a team this year despite multiple visits with teams this season after he tore his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs have multiple injuries at the wide receiver position.
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman’s availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction,
