Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs will not pursue Odell Beckham Jr. before Super Bowl, per report

The Kansas City Chiefs have no plans to pursue free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. before the Super Bowl, according to a report by ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio. Beckham did not sign with a team this year despite multiple visits with teams this season after he tore his ACL in last year’s Super Bowl as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. The Chiefs have multiple injuries at the wide receiver position.
