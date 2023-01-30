Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
WAFF
Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
wtvy.com
‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law
Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
iheart.com
Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release
Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office on alert as Alabama inmates are set to be released
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says he doesn’t agree with the state’s decision to ultimately release hundreds of inmates early in Alabama, at least 9 of which are in his county alone. “These people are going from the front door of the prison to the community streets. They’re coming right […]
WAAY-TV
Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes
Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
Alabama mass prison release: State freeing 369 inmates under amended 2015 law
The Alabama Department of Corrections will be releasing nearly 400 inmates statewide on Tuesday. The mass release – which will put the early-release inmates under the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles – stems from a bill passed by the state legislature in 2021. That...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
opelikaobserver.com
Alabama Sheriffs Issue Joint Statement on Tyre Nichols’ Deaths
ALABAMA — The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs. We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.
Bills to end two Confederate holidays pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session
A set of bills pre-filed for the Alabama Legislature's upcoming session would end two holidays honoring Confederate leaders and add holidays for Juneteenth and Election Day.
wtvy.com
Alabama NAACP official responds to arrest, death of Tyre Nichols
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are still reacting to the recently released video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with the murder of Nichols, but many people are still calling for change within law enforcement. One of those people is Benard Simelton,...
wdhn.com
Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
Sheriff’s offices report revenue losses as ‘constitutional carry’ bill takes effect
Sheriff's offices in North Alabama have reported losing a major source of revenue after the state's new "constitutional carry" law went into effect on January 1.
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
wtvy.com
Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
