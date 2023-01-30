ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Former corrections officer, NAACP react to mass prison release

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the North Alabama community are reacting to the mass release of Alabama inmates on Tuesday. While some believe an uptick in crime is possible, others believe the inmates served their time and need to be freed. Former corrections officer Stacy George used to work...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release

Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama lawmakers considering bill that would provide harsher penalties for felony drug trafficking crimes

Alabama lawmakers are considering a bill that would provide harsher penalties for fentanyl traffickers and distributors. It would require mandatory prison time for certain felony drug trafficking crimes. It would also impose additional criminal penalties for subsequent violations. It's a move Huntsville resident Jean Matthews supports. She lost her son...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Alabama Sheriffs Issue Joint Statement on Tyre Nichols’ Deaths

ALABAMA — The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs. We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Alabama NAACP official responds to arrest, death of Tyre Nichols

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people are still reacting to the recently released video of the arrest of Tyre Nichols. Five Memphis police officers have been charged with the murder of Nichols, but many people are still calling for change within law enforcement. One of those people is Benard Simelton,...
MEMPHIS, AL
wdhn.com

Mayors want Alabama lawmakers to look into banning trigger activators, renew economic incentives

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba among 10 other mayors from Alabama’s largest cities for their quarterly meeting in Mobile — The Alabama 10. “To share ideas of what each one of us is dealing with in our cities and for this time of year to talk about what we think should be our legislative agenda for this upcoming year,” Mayor Mark Saliba said.
DOTHAN, AL
AL.com

Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.

Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Ivey issues new rules for state’s open record request process

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The public record request process in Alabama is one of the most difficult in the country, according to a 2019 University of Arizona journalism study. Only 10% of the Alabama records requests were completed. “We don’t have a good track record as a state in making...
ALABAMA STATE

