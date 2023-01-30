ALABAMA — The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs. We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.

