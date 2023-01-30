Read full article on original website
Family remembers central Utah father killed in collision
SALINA, Utah (KUTV) — A Salina family is remembering a man who was killed after they said he was crushed by a boat he was towing. Dwight Davis, 43, was pulling a boat he recently purchased on a trailer when it jack-knifed and got stuck in a ditch on SR-89.
19 elk found dead in Utah County likely died from plant poisoning
MAPLETON, Utah (KUTV) — Nineteen elk were found dead north of Spanish Fork Canyon over the span of six days, officials said. The elk were located on the east bench of Mapleton — the first were found on Jan. 21 and the last on Jan. 27. Scott Root...
