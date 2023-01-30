Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says
The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
Coban Porter, brother of Nuggets’ Michael Porter Jr., charged with vehicular homicide in fatal crash
Coban Porter, a University of Denver basketball player and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr., has been charged with four felony counts in connection to a fatal Jan. 22 DUI car crash. According to a Denver District Attorney’s Office news release, Coban Porter was charged with vehicular...
Not your grandpa’s apprenticeships: Colorado invests in paid training as a way into the workforce
Naarai Navarro lived a double life as a Denver high school student and a claims-agent-in-training at Pinnacol Assurance, the Denver-based workers’ compensation insurance agency. In the mornings, the 16-year-old attended classes at John F. Kennedy High School. But come afternoon, she transformed into a working professional as a registered...
Kiszla: In Coach Prime, the Buffs have found “the Black Bill McCartney” according to former CU quarterback Charles Johnson
BOULDER — The truth is printed in big block letters on a CU hoodie, and the truth is Coach Prime dwarfs the football program he has been asked to raise from the dead. Although a Hall of Fame cornerback turned coach by trade, Deion Sanders is a natural-born evangelist. Walking unabashedly in lockstep with God, he preaches hope and offers himself as the way to athletic glory.
