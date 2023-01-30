ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clear Creek County, CO

Daily Record

Coloradans lose about $25M in cryptocurrency scams, FBI says

The number of people victimized by cryptocurrency scams is on the rise along with the financial losses of victims, according to the FBI. In one case, a 61-year-old Denver woman lost about $1.3 million in a Tether investment fraud scheme, according to an FBI Denver office news release. “Investigators out...
COLORADO STATE
Kiszla: In Coach Prime, the Buffs have found “the Black Bill McCartney” according to former CU quarterback Charles Johnson

BOULDER — The truth is printed in big block letters on a CU hoodie, and the truth is Coach Prime dwarfs the football program he has been asked to raise from the dead. Although a Hall of Fame cornerback turned coach by trade, Deion Sanders is a natural-born evangelist. Walking unabashedly in lockstep with God, he preaches hope and offers himself as the way to athletic glory.
BOULDER, CO

