Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat futures firm; technical resistance weighs
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as traders eye winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season, though futures struggled against technical resistance. Soybeans futures ended up, though prices were pressured by a correction in the soymeal charts,...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans, corn, wheat edge lower on technical selling
SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures inched lower in early Asian trading on Wednesday, amid technical selling, even as dry weather conditions in top producer Argentina posed supply concerns. Wheat inched lower, ending a two-session rally, while corn fell for a second consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache cuts Argentina 2022/23 soy crop forecast to 36 mln T
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Buenos Aires:. "Dry weather and high temperatures in the last months of 2022 have damaged the Marketing Year (MY) 2022/23 Argentine soybean crop, particularly affecting...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat rises on weather concerns, despite technical trading pressure
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as investors and end-users eyed winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season - but traders said futures prices struggled against technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 8-3/4 cents to settle at $7.61-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $7.66-3/4, its highest level since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 5 cents to $8.78-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/2-cent at $9.22 a bushel. * Wheat found support as winter wheat crop conditions across the U.S. plains remained uncertain, improving slightly in Kansas, the top U.S. winter-wheat-producing state, during January but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Brazil's wheat exports were seen reaching 784,235 tonnes in January, versus 803,813 tonnes forecast the previous week, according to ANEC. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely from the Black Sea region, in a tender, traders said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)
Agriculture Online
Argentina's grain export revenue plunges in January, chamber says
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Argentina's revenue from exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives plummeted 61% in January from a year ago, exporters and crushers chamber CIARA-CEC said on Wednesday, in a setback as the country tries to refill foreign currency reserves. Exports totaled $928.37 million in the...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. futures flat as investors eye central bank meetings
(Updates prices, adds details and analyst comment) Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures were little changed in Asian trading on Tuesday as caution prevailed across markets ahead of a slew of central bank policy meetings this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors broadly expect the...
Agriculture Online
Drought threatens U.S. wheat production despite acreage bump
CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers expanded plantings of winter wheat by 11% from a year ago to an eight-year peak, encouraged by high prices tied to concerns over food supplies following Russia's invasion of major wheat producer Ukraine, as well as relatively low input costs and expanded crop insurance programs.
Agriculture Online
REFILE-GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher on Argentine dry weather conditions
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday, as dry weather conditions in top producer Argentina continued posing supply concerns. Wheat edged down, losing for a second consecutive session, while corn was largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the...
Agriculture Online
Argentina launches relief fund for farmers hit by historic drought
BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch measures to help producers hit by a historic drought over its main agricultural region, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Tuesday, including a relief fund to tackle considerable losses to the country's grains harvests. The ministry will give producers access to...
Agriculture Online
USDA attache sees Brazil 2022/23 corn crop at 125.5 mln tonnes
Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia:. "Brazil is set for another record-breaking grain harvest. Post maintains its corn planted area forecast at 22.5 million hectares for MY (marketing year) 2022/2023 and corn production is forecast at 125.5 MMT (million metric tons) for MY 2022/2023, up 8% from the estimated 116 MMT for MY 2021/2022. Post maintains its forecast for corn exports for MY 2022/2023 at 47 MMT, based on the continued interest in international markets. Post reduces the forecast for rice planted area for MY 2022/2023 to 1.53 million hectares, based on continued loss of profitability of rice crops in Brazil and high maintenance costs. For MY 2022/2023, milled rice production is forecast at 7.2 MMT of milled rice equivalent (MRE), a 1.4% drop from 2021/2022. Brazil is expected to reach record wheat production. Post forecasts wheat production for MY 2022/2023 at 9.6 MMT and raises its forecast for wheat export in MY 2022/2023 to 3.5 MMT on a wheat grain equivalent basis (WGE), up 6% from its previous estimate."
Agriculture Online
Brazil's JBS says beef consumption to rise in China
SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Demand for beef in China is expected to rise as the country still has relatively low per capita consumption, Gilberto Tomazoni, chief executive of JBS SA , said on Wednesday during a business conference. He said Brazil and the United States, where it has...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's economy ministry sees 2023 grain crop down at 49.5 mln T -agency
KYIV, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain harvest may decrease again in 2023 to 49.5 million tonnes from around 51 million tonnes expected in 2022, Interfax Ukraine news agency quoted deputy economy minister Denys Kudyn as saying on Wednesday. Ukraine harvested a record 86 million tonnes of grain in 2021...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Chicago futures ease as economy caution weighs
(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MANILA, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, wheat and corn futures edged lower on Tuesday, consolidating below multi-week highs as investors turned cautious before closely watched economic data and central bank meetings this week. Drought faced by corn and soy crops in Argentina and...
Agriculture Online
Argentina central bank to ease financing for drought-hit farm sector
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will adopt measures to ease financing for the country's key grains sector that has been badly hit by drought, the entity said on Thursday, which will include more flexible terms on non-payment and subsidized credit lines. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)
Agriculture Online
Indian trade body cuts sugar output estimate to 34 mln T
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34 million tonnes of sugar in 2022/23, down 7% from the previous forecast, as sugar cane yields in key producing states fell due to weather conditions, a leading trade body said in a statement on Tuesday. Lower sugar output could...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Live cattle down slightly; cattle inventory shows steep decline
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. live cattle futures climbed to new contract highs early in the session before settling slightly lower on Tuesday, as traders assessed U.S. cattle inventory levels ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's biannual report. After the market closed, the USDA reported that the U.S. beef...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 8-13 cents, soy down 5-7 cents, corn down 3-5 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 8 to 13 cents a bushel. * Wheat easing as weather concerns about...
Agriculture Online
Export curbs fail to arrest India's booming rice shipments -sources
MUMBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - India's rice exports in 2022 jumped to a record high despite the government's curbs on overseas sale, as buyers continued to make purchases from the South Asian country because of competitive prices, according to government and industry officials. The record exports allowed Asian and African...
