CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained on Tuesday as investors and end-users eyed winter wheat conditions across the U.S. Plains amid a second frigid cold snap this season - but traders said futures prices struggled against technical resistance. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract added 8-3/4 cents to settle at $7.61-1/4 a bushel, after reaching $7.66-3/4, its highest level since Jan. 4. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures last traded up 5 cents to $8.78-3/4 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was up 1/2-cent at $9.22 a bushel. * Wheat found support as winter wheat crop conditions across the U.S. plains remained uncertain, improving slightly in Kansas, the top U.S. winter-wheat-producing state, during January but fell sharply in Oklahoma, the No. 3 grower, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday. * Brazil's wheat exports were seen reaching 784,235 tonnes in January, versus 803,813 tonnes forecast the previous week, according to ANEC. * Jordan's state grains buyer purchased about 60,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely from the Black Sea region, in a tender, traders said. * Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities announced a tender on Tuesday for the purchase of wheat within the framework of the Food Security and Resilience Support Program funded by the World Bank. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Leslie Adler)

