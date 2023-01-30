ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3

Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2

Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
LEANDER, TX
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1

Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2

Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
AUSTIN, TX
City of Dripping Springs offices closed Jan. 31 due to winter weather

The winter storm warning for Hays County has been extended from noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Due to winter weather conditions, Dripping Springs city hall offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. Employees will work remotely via telephone and email, but walk-in business at City Hall and Ranch Park Event Center will be unavailable.
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
lhindependent.com

Brutal cold continues to grip Liberty Hill

Not since the historic ice storm of February 2021 has Liberty Hill and the surrounding area seen the kind of winter weather that has gripped Central Texas for the past 48 hours – a brutal, deep freeze that will continue until temperatures begin to climb above freezing on Thursday afternoon.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
Hays County offices close due to inclement weather

All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm

As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
AUSTIN, TX
