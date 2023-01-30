Read full article on original website
Round Rock ISD cancels classes and extracurriculars, closes campuses for Feb. 3
Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Classes and extracurricular activities have been canceled for Round Rock ISD students Feb. 3 due to ongoing power outages, issues with internet access and debris from storms that blanketed much of Central Texas in ice for three days.
Dripping Springs ISD closes school Feb. 3; after-school events to be held on case-by-case basis
Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3 due to significant debris and power outages on campuses. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD will not hold school Friday, Feb. 3. The district announced Thursday, Feb. 2 that school operations would resume as normal on Feb. 3, but have...
Dripping Springs ISD classes canceled Feb. 2, after-school activities, meetings to resume
Dripping Springs ISD canceled school for Feb. 2, with after-school activities to resume that day and school to resume Feb. 3. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Dripping Springs ISD has made the decision to cancel school for Feb. 2 as temperatures in the morning and early afternoon are expected to remain low.
Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs extend winter weather closures to Feb. 1
Pflugerville and Hutto ISDs will not hold classes on Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Pflugerville ISD and Hutto ISD schools will remain closed Feb. 1 after closing Jan. 31 due to freezing conditions. The districts' announcements state they will continue to monitor the weather to make a decision about Feb....
Leander ISD cancels classes for Feb. 2
Leander ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 2 due to severe weather. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Leander ISD has canceled all classes for Feb. 2, due to the winter storm affecting the region. The district announced it would be canceling all of its classes and activities due to the inclement weather,...
Round Rock ISD extends closures through Feb. 1
Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD has extended a closure of campuses and cancellation of classes through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather. This closure is paired with the cancellation...
Round Rock Police Department reopens some closed streets, extends closures for others
The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued closure of several streets as inclement weather and ice accumulation continue to pose a risk to drivers as of 10:25 a.m. Feb. 2. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) The Round Rock Police Department has announced the reopening and continued...
Austin ISD schools, offices to remain closed Feb. 2
Austin ISD will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to winter weather and power outages. (Community Impact Staff) Austin ISD schools and offices will remain closed Thursday, Feb. 2, due to the winter storm and continued power outages. Officials made the announcement around noon on Wednesday, Feb. 1, adding they...
Georgetown to offer curbside tree pick up following winter storm
Clean up crews are working to clean tree limbs and debris from roads. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) As things begin to unfreeze, the city of Georgetown is receiving reports of fallen tree limbs and debris on the roads, according to a Facebook announcement. In the following days, the city will work...
Round Rock ISD cancelations, closures announced for Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather
Round Rock ISD announced cancellations of extracurriculars for Jan. 30 and campus closures for Jan. 31 due to inclement weather. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock ISD announced Jan. 30 that any after-school activities occurring that day are now canceled due to inclement weather. Shortly after, the district also announced a...
Pflugerville ISD cancels school Jan. 31 due to inclement weather
Pflugerville ISD schools will be closed Jan. 31 due to anticipated freezing weather in the area, and after-school activities are canceled Jan. 30. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) All Pflugerville ISD schools will be closed Jan. 31 due to anticipated freezing weather in the area. Additionally, district after-school activities are canceled Jan....
City of Dripping Springs offices closed Jan. 31 due to winter weather
The winter storm warning for Hays County has been extended from noon Wednesday, Feb. 1, to 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Due to winter weather conditions, Dripping Springs city hall offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31. Employees will work remotely via telephone and email, but walk-in business at City Hall and Ranch Park Event Center will be unavailable.
lhindependent.com
Brutal cold continues to grip Liberty Hill
Not since the historic ice storm of February 2021 has Liberty Hill and the surrounding area seen the kind of winter weather that has gripped Central Texas for the past 48 hours – a brutal, deep freeze that will continue until temperatures begin to climb above freezing on Thursday afternoon.
Austin ISD closes schools, offices for Feb. 1 due to winter storm
Austin ISD has announced schools and offices are closed Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) Austin ISD officials have announced schools and offices will be closed for the second day in a row on Feb. 1 due to the winter storm. This follows an announcement Jan. 30 that classes and offices...
Austin Community College cancels all classes, activities Feb. 1 due to winter weather
ACC officials announced all classes and activities will be canceled Feb. 1. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) Austin Community College officials announced all in-person and remote classes, activities and work will be canceled through Feb. 1. due to winter storm conditions. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are set to hover...
Hays County offices close due to inclement weather
All Hays County government offices will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Community Impact staff) All Hays County government offices, other than critical operational staff, will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 1, due to "worsening weather conditions," according to a press release from Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra's office. According...
kwhi.com
BLUEBONNET PROVIDES UPDATE ON WINTER STORM MARA OUTAGES
Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative crews are responding to widespread outages across the co-op’s service area. Ice accumulation on trees and power lines have caused extensive damage to Bluebonnet’s electric system and lengthy, large outages, especially in Bastrop, Burleson, Lee, Travis and Williamson counties. Bluebonnet says its crews began restoring...
Austin drivers to expect temporary road closures, dark traffic signal lights as crews work after winter storm
As Austin Transportation field crews clear roadways of fallen trees and debris, some roads may experience temporary closures. (Adrian Gandara/Community Impact) Roads in Austin are still wet and icy as temperatures gradually increase Feb. 2 after the winter storm. Elevated areas, such as overpasses and bridges, are still recommended by Austin Transportation to be avoided by drivers.
Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto ISDs close for third straight day due to ice storm
There are ice-coated roadways, trees and power lines throughout Central Texas. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) The ISDs of Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto will remain closed on Feb. 2 due to conditions caused by the ongoing ice storm. While the winter storm warning is expected to expire at 6 a.m. Feb....
Round Rock city facilities closed through Feb. 1, some services impacted
City of Round Rock facilities like the Clay Madsen Recreation Center will be closed through Feb. 1 due to a winter storm warning. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) City of Round Rock facilities such as the Round Rock Public Library, Clay Madsen Recreation Center, Allen R. Baca Center and City Hall will remain closed through Feb. 1 due to inclement weather.
