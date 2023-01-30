ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Abby1988
2d ago

well I'm glad to see that finally some will get a second chance at life

Decota Luzio
2d ago

I agree with giving them a chance. And it is a good way to prevent the over crowing.

Nova Shaffer
2d ago

get your cameras up and running make sure all is locked up get several mean dogs or a very mean person to watch your house if you need to leave but several cans of pepper spray learn karate don't carry your purse around put your money on yourself somewhere practice your scream or get a bull horn park your car on the sidewalk to eliminate walking very far to your vehicle oh and if possible go to the jail and take pictures of those being released memorize them now you can go enjoy your life

Related
wdhn.com

Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates

DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
DALE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama inmates released to mandatory supervision

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - In accordance with changes to Alabama Code Section 15-22-26.2 that went into effect Jan. 31, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), began releasing inmates to the supervision of the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles (ABPP) Tuesday afternoon. According to ADOC, this action is required by...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

‘Disgusted to my core’: DA reacts to Tuesday’s Alabama inmate release

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - “I’m disgusted to my core.” That was District Attorney C.J. Robinson’s reaction to the mass release of inmates across Alabama. Robinson is district attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit, representing Autauga, Chilton and Elmore counties. He said 10 criminals from his district are getting released.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Dozens of Alabama inmates released under new law

About 80 Alabama inmates were released with ankle monitors Tuesday as a 2021 law took effect requiring inmates to spend the final few months of their prison sentence on supervised release, the Alabama Department of Corrections said. The law requires inmates to be released to the supervision of the Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Sheriffs doubt any positive impact at county level to come from mass state inmate release

Local sheriff's offices are doubtful that the early release of state inmates from prisons into mandatory supervision will bring any positive impacts at the county level. Approximately 80 inmates were fitted with ankle monitors as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. There will be a rolling release of the remaining eligible, anticipated to be roughly 400 inmates, as required victim notifications are made by the ADOC.
ALABAMA STATE
WTOK-TV

Families of victims wary of Alabama mass inmate release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Victims’ families have expressed concerns about the announced early release of a number of Alabama inmates this week. Some are fearful these inmates will be back on the streets again committing crimes. A feeling that recently became a reality for one north Alabama family. Miracle...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Hundreds of Alabama inmates set to be freed under new law

Several hundred Alabama inmates are set to be freed from prison under a 2021 sentencing law that sends prisoners to supervised release several months before their sentences are set to end. Approximately 400 inmates are scheduled to be released under the law intended to make sure inmates have supervision when...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

Alabama Braces for Mass Inmate Release

Public safety concerns were running high across Alabama, following word of an imminent mass release of inmates. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall's office said the Department of Corrections was planning to free more than 400 convicts Tuesday, including at least 50 inmates convicted of murder and manslaughter. Marshall's office sued to block the release, claiming corrections officials failed to notify victims, as required by law. But a judge late Monday denied the request for a temporary restraining order. Jefferson County Republican Party Chairman Paul DeMarco, a former chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, blasted the planned mass release. "This is unfair to victims, and law-abiding citizens, to give an early release of violent felons on our streets," DeMarco said. "This mass release of 2 percent of the Department of Corrections population under the supervision responsibility of our already overstretched probation and parole officers does not put public safety first," DeMarco said. The release was the result of a 2021 sentencing reform law passed by the Legislature. The sponsor was state Rep. Jim Hill (R-Moody).
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
ALABAMA STATE

