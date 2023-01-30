Read full article on original website
New York Bitcoin Mining Facility Slapped With $10,000 Per Day Fine
US Bitcoin could be forced to pay a $540,000 fine if it doesn’t shut down its operations before the end of January. US Bitcoin Corp – a North American Bitcoin mining firm – has been ordered to cease operations by a State Supreme Court Justice, or face penalties of $10,000 per day.
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
Custodia, a crypto bank in Wyoming, denied membership in Federal Reserve System
At a time when regulators are scrutinizing the crypto industry like never before, digital assets bank Custodia hoped the U.S. government would welcome its compliance-first business strategy. The central bank saw it differently, however, and rejected the Wyoming-based bank’s application for membership in the Federal Reserve System. “The firm’s...
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rallies Following Report That Elon Musk Will Introduce Crypto Payments to Twitter
The dog-themed memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) is soaring as news spreads that Elon Musk is reportedly making moves that could bring crypto payments to Twitter. According to the Financial Times, Twitter is applying for regulatory licenses throughout the United States to permit payments on the microblogging platform. Twitter is simultaneously building...
Bitcoin’s Finale Rally Is Around The Corner, Crypto Analyst Says
It’s been just revealed that the finale rally for Bitcoin is around the corner, and we should be watching the crypto market these days, according to the latest reports of an important analyst. Check out the latest details below. Bitcoin new price prediction is here. At the moment of...
Rounding up the important digital currency stories from the US this week
As the first month of 2023 comes to a close, here’s a roundup of all the important stories from the United States in the last week of the month. As you’ll see, there’s news on digital currency taxes, legal payments in New York State, and advice from the White House itself.
Will Twitter Embrace Dogecoin Like Tesla? Elon Musk Reportedly Seeks Crypto Options In Payments Push
Twitter is reportedly working on a system that would allow users to make payments directly through the social media platform. Billionaire owner Elon Musk is said to be pushing for a fiat currency priority but wants the system to incorporate cryptocurrencies later on. What Happened: According to a Financial Times...
Will regulated cryptocurrency become the new fiat currency?
With the collapse of FTX in November 2022 bringing to the forefront the need for regulation in the crypto industry, both policymakers and the financial sector are left asking how a virtual asset, existing only on a borderless blockchain ledger, can be truly regulated. Likewise, if crypto is designed to...
INSANELY BULLISH Crypto Project for 2023
COTI pumped 87.6% in the last 30 days. What’s the hype all about? We know COTI is making all these big moves in the Cardano ecosystem with the launch of its revolutionary stablecoin $DJED. Is that it?. It turns out, it’s about a lot. There’s A LOT going on...
5 Alternatives to Bitcoin: Which Cryptocurrency is Right for You?
Almost everyone knows about Bitcoin, which is both a good and a bad thing. One of the drawbacks to its popularity is that it means newcomers to the crypto scene tend to overlook the raft of other currencies that are available to buy, sell and use for all sorts of other applications.
California DMV Puts Car Titles On Tezos (XTZ) Blockchain, Algorand (ALGO) To Support The Bank And Insurance Guarantees Platform In Italy, While Snowfall Protocol (SNW) Shines Bright With The Launch Of Its New Solution
Cryptocurrencies are expanding their utility and features to boost relevancy. Tezos (XTZ) and Algorand (ALGO) recently stepped up to join real-world businesses to serve unique use cases. However, experts say that Snowfall Protocol (SNW) can easily surpass these crypto assets with its innovative solutions. Tezos (XTZ) collaborates with a motor...
UK Regulation Plans Show Crypto Is Mainstream, Digital Is Future Of Finance
The UK’S plans to “robustly” regulate the cryptocurrency industry must be championed and highlight that “digital is the future of finance”, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organizations. The comments from Nigel Green of...
