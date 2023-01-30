ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 2023 entertainment lineup: Halftime, pregame, national anthem, deaf performers, how to watch

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
Super Bowl LVII is upon us, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Which entertainers will help build the hype this year?

How to watch Super Bowl LVII pregame, halftime entertainment

You can watch it all on Fox, which is broadcasting the game

Who is singing the Super Bowl national anthem?

Chris Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy-winning country singer

Who will perform the Super Bowl national anthem in American Sign Language?

Troy Kotsur, Academy award-winning actor

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Rihanna, a nine-time Grammy award-winning R&B, pop, hip-hop, reggae and EDM singer

Who will sing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing?' at the Super Bowl?

Sheryl Lee Ralph, an Emmy award-winning actress and Broadway star

Who is performing 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' and the Super Bowl halftime show in ASL?

Justina Miles, deaf performer

Who will sing 'America the Beautiful' at the Super Bowl?

Babyface, a 12-time Grammy award-winning R&B, soul and new jack swing singer

