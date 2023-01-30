ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry

MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
FLORIDA STATE
City of Gainesville celebrates Black History Month throughout February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville observes Black History Month with a showcase of artwork, performances, and remembrances this month at several City venues. After-school programs offered through the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department will incorporate a variety of enrichment, education, and arts & crafts programming throughout the month based around black inventors and inventions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
JLAC to hear report on audit of City of Gainesville on February 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Auditor General’s operational audit of the City of Gainesville on Thursday, February 9. The staff of the Auditor General’s Office will present the audit findings, and representatives of the City have been requested to attend.
GAINESVILLE, FL
February 6 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Alachua County Healthcare Advisory Board Vacancies

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is seeking applicants for vacancies on the Healthcare Advisory Board. Applications must be received no later than Friday, February 17, 2023, to be considered for appointment at the February 28 County Commission Meeting. There are 11 voting members and two alternate positions available....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
GHS students earn top scores in the nation on prestigious college-level exams

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three Gainesville High School students have earned the highest scores in the nation on rigorous college-level exams. Cambridge Assessment International Education has informed the school that senior Charles Ye and sophomores Nathan Collier and Yoo-Min Koh have each earned the prestigious Cambridge International Learner Award for earning “Top in U.S.A.” scores on the rigorous Cambridge Exams.
Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Williston blimp company executive sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
WILLISTON, FL
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
Alachua County Public School buses now equipped with free Wi-Fi

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public School students who ride a district bus will now have access to free Wi-Fi while on the bus. Through the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), which was established to expand internet access for students, the district was able to equip all 125 of the buses in regular operation with a Wi-Fi connection. Students on buses will be able to connect to the Internet through a district network, which filters for inappropriate websites and social media.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL

