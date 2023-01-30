Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Governor Ron DeSantis announces broadband awards for Gainesville, Archer, Micanopy, and Newberry
MILTON, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the first set of awards through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program to expand access to broadband internet for Florida’s underserved communities. More than $144 million was awarded for 58 projects in 41 Florida counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business, and community locations.
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville selects Dan Zhu, Ph.D., as community’s first Chief Climate Officer
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville is pleased to announce the selection of Dan Zhu, Ph.D., as its first Chief Climate Officer. Zhu moves into this new position from the Department of Sustainable Development, where she has worked since January 2022. “This is an exciting new position and...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville celebrates Black History Month throughout February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The City of Gainesville observes Black History Month with a showcase of artwork, performances, and remembrances this month at several City venues. After-school programs offered through the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department will incorporate a variety of enrichment, education, and arts & crafts programming throughout the month based around black inventors and inventions.
alachuachronicle.com
JLAC to hear report on audit of City of Gainesville on February 9
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Joint Legislative Auditing Committee (JLAC) of the Florida Legislature is scheduled to hold a hearing on the Auditor General’s operational audit of the City of Gainesville on Thursday, February 9. The staff of the Auditor General’s Office will present the audit findings, and representatives of the City have been requested to attend.
alachuachronicle.com
February 6 Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Metropolitan Transportation Planning Organization (MTPO) for the Gainesville Urbanized Area will conduct a meeting at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville) in the John R. “Jack” Durrance Auditorium on Monday, February 6, 2023. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public Schools celebrates Career and Technical Education Month
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Students and faculty at all Alachua County middle and high schools will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month. CTE Month highlights the value of CTE and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
alachuachronicle.com
Dance Alive National Ballet rides into a different realm with “Horse of a Different Color”
GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Celebrate diverse ancestries with Dance Alive National Ballet as it debuts its newest contemporary show. The Company is proud to present Horse of a Different Color on February 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Gainesville. Tickets cost between...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville’s credit rating downgraded
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Moody’s Investors Service has downgraded the City of Gainesville, FL’s issuer credit rating to Aa3 from Aa2. Concurrently, Moody’s has confirmed without any change the City’s Aa3 non-ad valorem rating, which is applied to the City’s outstanding bonds secured by a covenant to budget and appropriate legally available non-ad valorem revenues. The outlook is stable.
alachuachronicle.com
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Healthcare Advisory Board Vacancies
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County is seeking applicants for vacancies on the Healthcare Advisory Board. Applications must be received no later than Friday, February 17, 2023, to be considered for appointment at the February 28 County Commission Meeting. There are 11 voting members and two alternate positions available....
alachuachronicle.com
GHS students earn top scores in the nation on prestigious college-level exams
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three Gainesville High School students have earned the highest scores in the nation on rigorous college-level exams. Cambridge Assessment International Education has informed the school that senior Charles Ye and sophomores Nathan Collier and Yoo-Min Koh have each earned the prestigious Cambridge International Learner Award for earning “Top in U.S.A.” scores on the rigorous Cambridge Exams.
alachuachronicle.com
Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
alachuachronicle.com
LSF Health Systems launches new mental health program for Alachua County first responders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – LSF Health Systems, a behavioral health Managing Entity (ME), is among six organizations in Florida that received $12 million in funding from the state to create or expand existing first responder peer-based services. Statistics show nearly 30% of first responders will develop a behavioral health condition,...
alachuachronicle.com
Williston blimp company executive sentenced to 66 months in federal prison for COVID-19 relief fraud
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Patrick Parker Walsh, 42, of Williston, was sentenced today, after previously pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering in connection to COVID-19 pandemic relief. Walsh was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace for pointing an air rifle at other residents, then kicking and spitting on officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Phillip Bond, 56, was booked into the jail early this morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly pointing an air rifle at multiple people at GRACE Marketplace and threatening to shoot them.
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
alachuachronicle.com
Additional charges added to man arrested Sunday for burglary and aggravated assault
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Additional charges were filed yesterday against James Russell Davis, 47, who was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly walking into an occupied house and later intentionally trying to hit another vehicle. According to the new arrest reports, Davis has been accused...
alachuachronicle.com
Man who allegedly took $1,137 in items from Walmart arrested after foot chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Samuel Antonio Mitchell, 35, was arrested yesterday morning and charged with grand theft, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest after allegedly taking $1,137 in items from Walmart and running away from an officer. Mitchell allegedly put 51 items in a shopping cart at the...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua County Public School buses now equipped with free Wi-Fi
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public School students who ride a district bus will now have access to free Wi-Fi while on the bus. Through the federal Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), which was established to expand internet access for students, the district was able to equip all 125 of the buses in regular operation with a Wi-Fi connection. Students on buses will be able to connect to the Internet through a district network, which filters for inappropriate websites and social media.
