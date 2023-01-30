ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

BWB lets the dirt fly at annual gymkhana

BRAWLEY — Thirty-two participants enjoyed the Barbara Worth Brigadettes-sponsored gymkhana or “games on horseback” at the Cattle Call arena Saturday, January 28. The event had an “all-hands on deck” work mantra for the Brigadettes, with tasks ranging from arena prep, equipment set-up, timing, announcing, registration, and raffle work.
BRAWLEY, CA
Local Bell game documentary to premiere for students

EL CENTRO — As one of the oldest ongoing rivalries in high school football history, the Brawley vs. Central Bell Game has been talked about and documented for decades through various forms. A new approach in the form of a film documentary, called "4 the Bell," has been forged by Swain Bros., a Valley-based production company.
BRAWLEY, CA
Yuma Air Branch and Border Patrol locate suspected active shooter in Arizona

Yuma Air Branch received initial reports of a possible shooting at Gila Ridge High School yesterday morning and launched an AS350 crew to respond. The aircrew arrived on station within four minutes. A second AS350 crew deployed to the scene. An aircrew identified footprints in an open, undeveloped area south...
YUMA, AZ

