Gainesville, FL

WCTV

Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford

Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system

In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
Ocala Gazette

On being woke

I have said this before, and I will say it again: Florida is not the free state and “Woke” will never die; not in Florida and not in the world. We are only a few weeks into 2023 and already several attacks have been launched on educational freedom, especially regarding Black History, but also regarding public schools and viewpoint diversity on college campuses.
FLORIDA STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor

The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
FLORIDA STATE

