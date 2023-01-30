Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO