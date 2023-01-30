Read full article on original website
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
citizensjournal.net
WCTV
Friends and colleagues remember Florida state trooper Jimmy Fulford
Thomas emphasized the importance of having a helicopter for rural communities. She said many smaller counties only have one or two ambulances, making it difficult for them to transport a patient to Tallahassee. Leon County District 1 Commissioner Bill Proctor Wednesday called the proposed AP African American History Course that...
Click10.com
History teacher weighs in on Florida’s AP African American studies controversy
MIAMI – A Miami-Dade history teacher weighed in Wednesday on the controversy over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ decision to block an Advanced Placement high school course on African American Studies. It comes the same day the College Board, which oversees AP courses, revised elements of the course that...
islandernews.com
DeSantis says tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at FL universities, lambastes ‘ideology’ in university system
In a list of higher education proposals Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said that “unproductive” tenured professors are the “most significant deadweight costs” at Florida universities. That’s why the governor wants those professors to face evaluations, at risk of their jobs, at any point of their tenure....
Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
No-show lawyer planning to forfeit law license with 29 disciplinary charges pending
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, unrelated report. An attorney whose failure to show up for court disrupted the lives and legal equilibrium of clients is poised to give up his law license for at least five years. In a draft “Petition...
wfla.com
Tampa Bay family calls for change in Florida law preventing them from suing for wrongful death
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay family is calling on lawmakers to fix a loophole in a Florida law that prevents certain loved ones from suing for medical malpractice. Lawmakers heard emotional testimony regarding Florida’s Wrongful Death Act (WDA) at Wednesday’s Hillsborough County Legislative Delegation meeting.
Florida AG Moody Joins Other Republicans In Seeking Crackdown On Contraband Cell Phones
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joins a slew of red state prosecutors in asking Congress to squelch outlaws from having outlaw cellphones while behind bars. As reported by Florida Daily on Monday, the Sunshine State’s Republican AG advocates that Congress allow states the authority to
Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In case you hadn’t noticed the big mushroom cloud rising over Tallahassee, the state Legislature has begun gearing up for its next session in March. As usual, the legislators have already been dropping bombshells left and right. Mostly right. You’ve probably read about a few of the wackier bills that were filed by last week’s […] The post Florida developers want to scare you into letting them have their way appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Wilton Simpson Announces $2.6 Million for Landowners for Protecting Florida Land Program
Last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson and the Florida Forest Service announced that $2.6 million is now available to landowners through the Sequestering Carbon and Protecting Florida Land Program. The program offers landowners incentive payments to help increase the acreage of healthy forests in Florida. “We are proud...
mcknightshomecare.com
Home health agencies hired nurses involved in diploma scam, authorities say
More than two dozen people could go to prison for up to 20 years each for selling phony diplomas to nursing students, some of whom later obtained licenses to work in home healthcare. Last week, federal authorities in Florida charged the defendants with wire fraud in a scheme to sell...
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
DeSantis condemned for banning African American studies for Florida schools ahead of Black History Month
Ahead of Black History Month, the Black American communities have taken to the internet to slam Governor DeSantis for his decision to prohibit African American studies in Florida schools.
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
On being woke
I have said this before, and I will say it again: Florida is not the free state and “Woke” will never die; not in Florida and not in the world. We are only a few weeks into 2023 and already several attacks have been launched on educational freedom, especially regarding Black History, but also regarding public schools and viewpoint diversity on college campuses.
marijuanamoment.net
Florida’s New Agriculture Commissioner Declines To Pursue Medical Marijuana And Gun Rights Lawsuit Led By His Predecessor
The new agriculture commissioner of Florida will not be moving forward with a lawsuit filed by his predecessor to challenge the federal ban blocking medical marijuana patients from purchasing and possessing firearms—though the case is moving forward through an appeal filed by remaining non-governmental plaintiffs. While former Commissioner Nikki...
NBC Miami
Local Leaders React to Proposed Legislation Eliminating Concealed Weapons Permits
In the wake of proposed legislation by the Florida House Speaker to eliminate concealed weapons permits, politicians and activists from across South Florida are voicing their concerns. "I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun...
