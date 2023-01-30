Read full article on original website
Related
okwnews.com
Reeda "Rita" Lee Adams
Funeral Service forFuneral Service for Reeda "Rita" Lee Adams, 91 of Keota, Oklahoma will be at 1:00pm on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Victory Worship Center in Spiro, Oklahoma with Reverend Bryan Fouts and Reverend Heath Cole officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro, Oklahoma.
okwnews.com
Jamie Earls
Funeral Service for Jamie Earls, 44 of Pocola, Oklahoma will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Victory Worship Center in Spiro, Oklahoma with Bryan Fouts officiating. Burial will follow at Spiro City Cemetery in Spiro, Oklahoma under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home of...
okwnews.com
Richard “Dick” Arnold Morrow
Richard “Dick” Arnold Morrow of Heavener, Oklahoma was born November 17, 1931 in Taylorsville, California to John Arthur and Grace Marie (Riecke) Morrow and passed away on February 2, 2023 surrounded by family in Heavener, Oklahoma at the age of 91. He is survived by:. One daughter:. Lynette...
okwnews.com
John Bruce Eutsler
John Bruce Eutsler of Hodgen, Oklahoma was born February 13, 1940 in Stone County, Missouri to Walter Gerald and Emma Lucille (Boyd) Eutsler and passed away January 23, 2023 in Lawton, Oklahoma at the age of 82. He is survived by:. Two daughters:. Cheryl Leann Eutsler-McQuaide. Rita Mary Eutsler. Two...
okwnews.com
Another Prime Timer event coming to EOMC Feb 16th
Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center in Poteau is pleased to announce their February Prime Timers Event. Their February event will be Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 2:00. Come join the fun, have some snacks and of course, play some BINGO!. Lots of door prizes and giveaways!. For more information contact Amy...
Comments / 0