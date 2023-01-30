ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

By Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
 4 days ago
Jan 8, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the NFL shield logo on the field after the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

NFL salary cap jumping to $224.8M in 2023

The NFL salary cap will jump to a record $224.8 million in 2023, the league informed teams on Monday.

The Exponent

2023 NFL Draft: Projecting all 31 first-round picks

Tom Brady retired and there's a chance another titanic move could come of Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers weighs dropping the curtain or embracing relocation. The 2023 NFL Draft features multiple quarterback prospects viewed as potential franchise fixtures, but only a handful of teams are in position to add Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's CJ Stroud or Kentucky's Will Levis.
GEORGIA STATE
The Exponent

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Exponent

49ers: No ‘scenario’ for Jimmy Garoppolo to return

The San Francisco quarterback room just got smaller as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan signaled Wednesday that Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the team next season. Garoppolo is a free agent this offseason. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan said Wednesday when asked if Garoppolo would...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Exponent

Report: Broncos to interview Brian Flores, Sean Desai for DC position

The Denver Broncos have requested to interview both Brian Flores and Sean Desai for their defensive coordinator position, the NFL Network reported Friday. Ejiro Evero currently is the Broncos defensive coordinator, however he has interviewed for head coaching positions with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. He also has interviewed...
DENVER, CO
The Exponent

New Chargers OC Kellen Moore sees starring role for Justin Herbert

New Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore doesn't need an introduction to quarterback Justin Herbert. Moore has been a spokesperson for a car dealership in Meridian, Idaho, since 2012. Herbert began a small role with the same dealership in 2020 and filmed some commercials last offseason with Moore serving as coach, and Herbert and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch cast as trainees or "rookies."
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

NFL data: Concussions up 18 percent in 2022

While concussions rose during the 2022 NFL season, not all injury news was bad as the league released injury data from the preseason and regular season on Friday. While concussions were up 18 percent to 149 this season, compared to 126 last season, overall injuries were down 5.6 percent in 2022. This year's concussion numbers were also 14 percent higher than the three-year average of 130 from 2018-20.
The Exponent

Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games

Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII

Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon on menacing charge

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing, according to court records. Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police (can't) get me," on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, per multiple media reports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Exponent

Reports: Tommy Rees interviewing for Alabama OC post

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Thursday interviewing for the offensive coordinator post at Alabama, multiple outlets reported. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is trying to replace Bill O'Brien, who returned to the New England Patriots to be their OC. Saban turned his attention...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Exponent

4-star QB Jaden Rashada commits to Arizona State

Quarterback Jaden Rashada will play at Arizona State, he said Wednesday, selecting his new school after plans to play at Florida ended when a reported $13 million name, image and likeness deal didn't materialize. Rashada asked for, and received, his release in mid-January. It wasn't clear Wednesday what type of...
TEMPE, AZ
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

