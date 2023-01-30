Read full article on original website
okwnews.com
"Netwrap" - A Poem by James Lockhart
James Lockhart lives near the Kiamichi mountains in southeast Oklahoma. He writes cowboy stories and fools with cows and horses. The following poem is extremely timely in light of our recent icing here in LeFlore County, Oklahoma. Net wrap. Use that net wrap they say. It’ll save your hay until...
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
deltadailynews.com
Fallen Officer Myiesha Stewart Honored by O’Bannon High School
A delta high school remembers an officer who was killed In the line of duty. O’Bannon High School retired the number 10. It is the basketball jersey of fallen Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Stewart lost her life in October of last year.
breezynews.com
Shoplifting, DUIs, and Many Drug Arrests in Leake and Attala
ALLEN HOWARD, 72, of West, DUI – 1st, ACSO. Bond $0. HARLEIGH D HUTCHINSON, 22, of McCool, Shoplifting, ACSO. Bond $1,000. DEONTE D JOHNSON, 20, of Carthage, Speeding, Failure to Yield to Blue Lights / Siren, Careless Driving, Possession of Marijuana, CPD. Bond $228, $218, $168, $674.25. KATELAN D...
Police: Man arrested for accidentally shooting girlfriend in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police arrested a man in connection to an accidental shooting. Breezy News reported the shooting happened at a home on Fenwick Street at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. Police said the victim was accidentally shot by her boyfriend. She was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) […]
wtva.com
A mix of precipitation is in store for our area overnight and into our Wednesday
Basically, here is what it means when one is in the area of an Ice Storm Warning: An Ice Storm Warning indicates that ice accumulation is possible. Driving could be a big problem in these areas. A Winter Weather Advisory in this situation means: A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued to areas that just may see a little freezing rain for the overnight hours and or sleet that will not amount to much. Driving would see a minimal affect in these area, however some slippery times not out of the question.
actionnews5.com
1 dead after car crash in Coahoma Co.
COAHOMA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Coahoma County Fire Department responded to a fatal car crash on Tuesday. A two-vehicle crash happened at 2 p.m. in the area of Highway 49 North near Lula, according to CCFD. A fire crew worked quickly to remove a person that was trapped inside the...
