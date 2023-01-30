Read full article on original website
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
The second richest person in ConnecticutLuay RahilGreenwich, CT
Girls' Show Themes Announced, Participants in Long Running Phenomenon Asked to 'Feel This Moment'
LITTLE FALLS, NJ – Passaic Valley High School has always been a school of tradition. One of the longest running of those is also a phenomenon: Girls’ Show. Themes can often make or break a routine, strong themes equal strong routines. These themes are not released to the public immediately; in fact, the girls involved have a creative and exciting way to reveal them. They show up after hours and decorate their lockers with the themes of their teams. These locker designs are extravagant and bring life to the halls. Each team eagerly shares their theme with the school and the day a team decides to reveal its theme is always an exciting day for the students and the teachers alike.
Do you know how Jim Weichert chose the company's signature color?
Did you know that the Weichert Chatham building at 64 Main Street is the original office where it all began? The eye-catching golden yellow that has become synonymous with the Weichert brand has proudly adorned everything from the company’s “for sale” signs to eventually even the building itself since 1969.
Nutley High School Culinary Students Prepare Teachers' Lunch
Wednesday, the NHS culinary students prepared lunch for interested staff members. The meal - soup, sandwich and dessert - was so well-received that it will become a monthly option.
Food Distribution for Any Madison Resident in Need; Feb 2 & 3
MORRISTOWN, NJ - The free food distribution will take place in Morristown on Thursday February 2 from 1pm - 2pm at Bishop Nazery Way (59 Spring Street in Morristown). An additional food distribution will take place on Friday February 3 in Parsippany, 299 Webro Road from 10:30am - 11:30am. Get...
Friends of the Library: T-Shirt Fundraiser
Please find a link to the form for our new Friends of the Library T-Shirt fundraiser!. To order, please download and print out the form, and drop off or mail the filled-out form to:. The Nutley Public Library. Sign Up for FREE Nutley Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
TAPinto January: Kenilworth's Top 5
KENILWORTH, NJ - The first month of 2023 has come to a close. Here are the top five stories of January according to Google analytics in case you missed any of them. 2. Plans for Cannabis Retail Store on Route 22 Get Approval by Board of Adjustment.
Merriam Avenue School Holds Valentine's Day 'Smencil Gram' Fundraiser
NEWTON, NJ – The Merriam Avenue School PTO is helping the students celebrate a “SHARP Valentine’s Day with a Smencil Gram” to be delivered on Valentines Day. The Smencil Valentine Gram is $1 and must be ordered by February 8. They will be handed out on Valentine’s Day.
Plainfield Residents Make University of Rhode Island Dean's List
KINGSTON, RI — The University of Rhode Island announced its Fall 2022 Dean's List, and it includes residents from Plainfield. Lucia Furfaro-Rodriguez and Ben Rosen have fulfilled the requirements to be included on the Dean's List:. Full-time students who have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which...
East Hanover Harmon Beauty Supply Store Set to Close
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ - The East Hanover Harmon Face Values store will be closing, announced parent company Bed Bath & Beyond. The company announced that all 30 NJ Harmon stores, including the Morris Plains and the East Hanover locations will be going out of business as the company faces the prospect of filing for bankruptcy.
Tickets for Morristown ONSTAGE Go On Sale Wednesday March 1
Morristown, NJ- Tickets for the 16th Annual Morristown ONSTAGE talent event will go on sale Wednesday February 1 at 12pm, announced the Morris Educational Foundation. The annual talent event, featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains and Morris Township, will be held on Wednesday, March 1 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC). Doors will open at 6:30 pm and the show will begin at 7:00 pm.
Valley Welcomes New Director of Heart Failure Surgery
RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Valley Health System and Valley Medical Group are pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Burns, MD, as Director of Heart Failure Surgery at The Valley Hospital. Dr. Burns is an experienced cardiovascular surgeon, board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery, who will bring years of...
Unknown Male Entered Montville Twp High School Thursday Morning Causing Shelter in Place
MONTVILLE, NJ - Montville Township High School went into a shelter in place on Thursday morning after an unknown male entered the building. "This morning, an unauthorized male entered the high school prior to the start of school," Superintendent Thomas Gorman sent in a district-wide communication. "An administrator confronted the individual who then exited the building. Montville Township Police were notified and the school went into a shelter in place. As a precaution, the Montville Police Department cleared the immediate area this male was seen and a secondary search with the Morris County K-9 unit was brought in to clear the building."
Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County
PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the...
Union County Savings Builds a Better Bank to Help Build a Better Elizabeth
The historic building that served as Union County Savings Bank’s first headquarters is the latest in a series of investments the bank is making in the city of Elizabeth. The $1 million update to 61 Broad St. began in earnest months ago, when the roof was replaced, new technology was installed and the heating, ventilation and cooling system was updated, says Chief Technology Officer Scott Fields.
Glen Rock Police Blotter - January 30, 2023
During the period between January 23 through January 29, 2023, members of the GRPD handled 301 calls for service, the highlights of which included:. 01-23-2023 - 8:16 PM – The administration at the Glen Rock High School notified police of an incident of bias graffiti which was reported by a student. In this case, the "N"-word was written with highlighter ink on the edge of a desk in the media room. School officials have indicated that they intend to review seating charts and video surveillance footage in an effort to identify the individual involved.
Carteret’s Latest Redevelopment Project Breaks Ground
CARTERET, NJ — Builders just broke ground on the borough’s newest mixed-use redevelopment project along Washington Avenue in what Mayor Daniel J. Reiman now calls the “downtown cultural arts & business district.”. The $41 million complex at 21 Washington Avenue – just across the street from the...
Union Police Honor Retiring Officer with Walkout Salute
UNION, NJ – Friends, family, peers and township officials honored a Union police officer on Wednesday as he had his final walkout at police headquarters. Gaetano D’Alessandro (Tony) was appointed to the Township of Union Police Department on August 1, 2003. During his time on the force, he was assigned to the Patrol Division as well as the Traffic Bureau as the community policing officer assigned to Union Center. He graduated from Hillside High School in 1985. He went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Institute with an HVAC technician certification.
Jersey City Councilman Seeks Audit of 'Boat Payments'
JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City Councilman James Solomon announced earlier this week that his office plans to audit local governments’ rules around “boat payments.” payouts that public officials receive upon retirement for their accumulated unused sick days and vacation days. Solomon’s office will be submitting OPRA...
Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6. In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”
Paterson Men Among Four Charged in Connection with 'Ghost Gun' Ring
NEWARK, NJ - Four members of a gun manufacturing and trafficking network in Passaic and Hudson counties have been charged with weapons offenses related to the fabrication and sale of personally made firearms (PMFs), commonly known as “ghost guns,” said U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Savion Clyburn, 20,...
