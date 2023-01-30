LITTLE FALLS, NJ – Passaic Valley High School has always been a school of tradition. One of the longest running of those is also a phenomenon: Girls’ Show. Themes can often make or break a routine, strong themes equal strong routines. These themes are not released to the public immediately; in fact, the girls involved have a creative and exciting way to reveal them. They show up after hours and decorate their lockers with the themes of their teams. These locker designs are extravagant and bring life to the halls. Each team eagerly shares their theme with the school and the day a team decides to reveal its theme is always an exciting day for the students and the teachers alike.

1 DAY AGO