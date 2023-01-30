Read full article on original website
Freshwater fish are filled with ‘forever chemicals’ at alarming levels, researchers find
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer products – from plastics to cosmetics – and have been linked with health issues like cancer and infertility. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment over time.
Climate law could mean 92,000 jobs in the Mountain West, think tank predicts
Data for Progress, a left-leaning think tank, estimated the number of jobs the climate and energy provisions in the landmark law passed last year will create or preserve from 2023 to 2032. According to the group, the Mountain West could see nearly 92,000 jobs during that span, based on data...
Six states agree on a proposal for Colorado River cutbacks, California has a counter
Six of the seven states that use water from the Colorado River have agreed on a proposal to leave more water in Lake Mead, the nation’s largest reservoir. California, which has the largest and oldest water rights in the region, was the lone holdout. The proposal was sent to...
Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage
Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.
Keep an eye on your water bill: Veolia moves to increase rates by 24%
The company that supplies drinking water to most of the Treasure Valley wants to raise its rates by 24%. Veolia is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for the rate hike, saying it has spent $70 million to improve water quality and safety. Angela Palermo reports on business and public health for the Idaho Statesman and joins Idaho Matters to help break this down.
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits
Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
The ag census is due soon. Here's what to know
Most farms in Idaho have 50 or fewer acres. There are more than 2 million cows in the state raised for dairy or beef production. The top three counties for producing the highest value of agricultural products sold are in the Magic Valley. We know all that from the last...
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years
The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
Churches in Maine step up to help immigrants settle in the U.S. amid housing challenges
Asylum seekers in southern Maine are struggling to find a place to stay as shelters and motels remain at capacity. Local church leaders are helping who they can, but aren’t sure how long they can do so. Maine Public Radio’s Ari Snider reports. This article was originally published...
Turning murder mysteries on their head
Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
Idaho Launch scholarship survives House committee
Gov. Brad Little’s newly proposed scholarship program narrowly made it out of a House committee Tuesday morning. The Idaho Launch initiative would give high school graduates a minimum of $8,500 that could be used to pay for training programs and college degrees associated with in-demand jobs, like welding or plumbing.
Florida didn't expand Medicaid. One county stepped up to offer low-income residents free health care
Florida is one of several states that did not expand Medicaid, leaving low-income residents on their own. But one county found a way to fund a program that offers free health care to them. WUSF’s Stephanie Colombini reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2023 NPR. To...
Survey shows Idahoans are worried about the economy and the future of the state
Idahoans are increasingly worried about the economy and pessimistic about where things are headed in the state, that's according to the eighth annual policy survey conducted by Boise State University researchers. The survey, conducted in November, asked a thousand residents questions about the state’s budget, taxes, education, housing, the environment...
