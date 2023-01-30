ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Freshwater fish are filled with ‘forever chemicals’ at alarming levels, researchers find

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, are man-made chemicals used in a variety of industrial and consumer products – from plastics to cosmetics – and have been linked with health issues like cancer and infertility. They’re known as “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down in the environment over time.
COLORADO STATE
Deadline day: Unlikely 7 states will agree on proposal to cut Colorado River usage

Six of seven states that rely on the Colorado River have agreed to a proposal that cuts water usage. But California is still a holdout. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Sarah Porter — director of the Kyl Center for Water Management at Arizona State University — about Tuesday’s deadline for states to submit a proposal to cut water usage to the federal government.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Keep an eye on your water bill: Veolia moves to increase rates by 24%

The company that supplies drinking water to most of the Treasure Valley wants to raise its rates by 24%. Veolia is asking the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for the rate hike, saying it has spent $70 million to improve water quality and safety. Angela Palermo reports on business and public health for the Idaho Statesman and joins Idaho Matters to help break this down.
IDAHO STATE
Up to 150,000 Idahoans could lose their Medicaid benefits

Starting today 150,000 people in Idaho who are on Medicaid will get a letter in the mail that says if they can’t prove they are still eligible for coverage they’ll be kicked out of the health insurance program. That could leave tens of thousands of people without health care coverage.
IDAHO STATE
The ag census is due soon. Here's what to know

Most farms in Idaho have 50 or fewer acres. There are more than 2 million cows in the state raised for dairy or beef production. The top three counties for producing the highest value of agricultural products sold are in the Magic Valley. We know all that from the last...
IDAHO STATE
RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
Turning murder mysteries on their head

Hi! I’m Gemma Gaudette, the host of the award-winning show, Idaho Matters. During the day you’ll find me researching and writing about all the fascinating topics we tackle on our show. And of course, at noon, each weekday you’ll find me live behind the microphone as Idaho Matters airs.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Launch scholarship survives House committee

Gov. Brad Little’s newly proposed scholarship program narrowly made it out of a House committee Tuesday morning. The Idaho Launch initiative would give high school graduates a minimum of $8,500 that could be used to pay for training programs and college degrees associated with in-demand jobs, like welding or plumbing.
IDAHO STATE
Survey shows Idahoans are worried about the economy and the future of the state

Idahoans are increasingly worried about the economy and pessimistic about where things are headed in the state, that's according to the eighth annual policy survey conducted by Boise State University researchers. The survey, conducted in November, asked a thousand residents questions about the state’s budget, taxes, education, housing, the environment...
IDAHO STATE

