Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
alachuachronicle.com
Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
alachuachronicle.com
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
YAHOO!
Ocala courts: Three felony cases resolved with prison or probation terms
Three felony cases were recently resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center. On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti accepted a plea from Modesto A. Espinosa-Segredo, who was charged with cultivating cannabis and tampering with/theft of utility or cable service. With the first charge, Espinosa-Segredo had his adjudication withheld, and for the second offense, he entered a no contest plea.
villages-news.com
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting
A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested at GRACE Marketplace for pointing an air rifle at other residents, then kicking and spitting on officers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Shaun Phillip Bond, 56, was booked into the jail early this morning and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and battery on a law enforcement officer after allegedly pointing an air rifle at multiple people at GRACE Marketplace and threatening to shoot them.
WCJB
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
alachuachronicle.com
Additional charges added to man arrested Sunday for burglary and aggravated assault
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Additional charges were filed yesterday against James Russell Davis, 47, who was arrested Sunday and charged with burglary and aggravated assault after allegedly walking into an occupied house and later intentionally trying to hit another vehicle. According to the new arrest reports, Davis has been accused...
alachuachronicle.com
GPD asks public for help in identifying person in the area of last night’s double homicide
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who was in the area of last night’s double homicide. Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. You can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.
YAHOO!
Suspect in double shooting at Gainesville shopping center still on the loose, police say
Gainesville police obtained warrants in connection to the shooting at the Village Shoppes of Gainesville on Monday. On Tuesday, police said they charged Guillermo Vazquez Martinez, 42, in the shooting that left two men injured in the shopping center parking lot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
villages-news.com
Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns
Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
WCJB
U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for a more than four-year initiative to reduce gun violence in Marion County. Between July 2018 and December 2022, the Ocala division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants. “The efforts of this unified partnership really...
Law enforcement shares efforts to get illegal guns off streets of Marion County
Local, state and federal law enforcement shared their efforts Wednesday to make Marion County safer by putting dozens of suspects behind bars.
villages-news.com
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages
A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
alachuachronicle.com
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
riverbendnews.org
Live Oak thrift store employee gets violent over broken furniture
On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) responded to Second Chance Thrift Store in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, LOPD contacted the store owner, the victim and the suspect, 39-year-old Alphonso Junior Lewis, of Live Oak, in reference to the incident. The...
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
campussafetymagazine.com
OSHA Fines UF Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital $14,500 Over Workplace Violence
Gainesville, Florida – The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the University of Florida Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital for failing to protect its employees from workplace violence after a series of incidents that left employees with serious injuries. The facility is a psychiatric and substance abuse hospital. An investigation...
YAHOO!
2 people critically injured in shooting at Gainesville shopping center, police say
Gainesville police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a shopping center. Police said two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting occurred on 879 Dawsonville Highway, which is located near a Publix Super Market. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
