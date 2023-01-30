ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Three teens arrested near GHS for carrying concealed weapons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Anna Dorthea Nikles, 18, was arrested yesterday afternoon, along with a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old, and all three were charged with carrying concealed weapons. Nikles was also charged with possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. At about 1:00 p.m. yesterday, Gainesville Police Department officers...
Two killed, two injured in two overnight shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Two overnight shootings left two dead and two injured; no suspects have been apprehended in either case. At about 12:17 a.m., Gainesville Police Department (GPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting at the intersection of NE 8th Avenue and Waldo Road. Officers found a woman in a car who had been shot while driving through the area of the 300-500 blocks of SE 15th Street. There were four bullet holes in her car, and she was hit by shrapnel. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; no description of the suspect is available at this time.
Ocala courts: Three felony cases resolved with prison or probation terms

Three felony cases were recently resolved at the Marion County Judicial Center. On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti accepted a plea from Modesto A. Espinosa-Segredo, who was charged with cultivating cannabis and tampering with/theft of utility or cable service. With the first charge, Espinosa-Segredo had his adjudication withheld, and for the second offense, he entered a no contest plea.
Mother-in-law accused of stealing $6,000 while babysitting

A mother-in-law has been accused of stealing $6,000 in cash while babysitting. Rebecca Nixon Clifford, 57, of Belleview, was arrested this week by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of grand theft. Clifford routinely watched the children for her daughter-in-law while she was at work, according to...
DCSO arrests man for stealing camper, holding mother, daughter against their wills

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County deputies arrested a man Sunday afternoon after he held two women against their will and stole a camper. Deputies were dispatched to a vehicle crash on Northeast 550 Street at around 1:20 p.m. On arrival, deputies learned that the crash was caused by a man later identified as Waylan Campbell, 31, who attempted to steal a camper.
GPD asks public for help in identifying person in the area of last night’s double homicide

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person who was in the area of last night’s double homicide. Anyone with information can contact GPD Detective Bernal at 352-393-7729 or bernalvl@cityofgainesville.org. You can remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
Wildwood police draw weapons on convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns

Wildwood police officers drew their weapons on a convicted felon carrying three loaded handguns. Stefhon Terence Johnson, 23, of Wildwood, was walking on Jackson Street late Friday night when he was spotted by officers who were investigating a report of a person “walking around the street with a firearm,” according to an arrest report. When an officer confronted Johnson, he “began walking backward reaching in his pockets.” Officers ordered Johnson, who was wearing a bulky jacket, to remove his hands from his pockets, but he would not comply.
Speeding apartment dweller arrested on notorious cut-thru route in The Villages

A speeding apartment dweller was arrested on a notorious cut-thru route in The Villages. Kayla Nichole Ramos, 36, who lives in the Lake Sumter Apartments on County Road 466 at Cherry Lake Road, was driving a black Jeep SUV at 8:23 a.m. Monday on Chula Vista Avenue at Amarillo Place when she was caught on radar traveling at 41 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic and speeding on Chula Vista Avenue has been a source of anxiety for Villagers for many years.
Daytona Beach man arrested after being found passed out in carport

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christopher James Harrison, 38, of Daytona Beach, was arrested early yesterday morning after he was reportedly found passed out in the carport of a home in the 500 block of NW 35th Terrace. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a call about a man passed...
Live Oak thrift store employee gets violent over broken furniture

On Friday, Jan. 20, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Live Oak Police Department (LOPD) responded to Second Chance Thrift Store in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, LOPD contacted the store owner, the victim and the suspect, 39-year-old Alphonso Junior Lewis, of Live Oak, in reference to the incident. The...
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
OSHA Fines UF Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital $14,500 Over Workplace Violence

Gainesville, Florida – The U.S. Department of Labor has fined the University of Florida Health Shands Psychiatric Hospital for failing to protect its employees from workplace violence after a series of incidents that left employees with serious injuries. The facility is a psychiatric and substance abuse hospital. An investigation...
