Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & Other House Lawmakers Paid Thousands In Campaign Funds To Chinese Foreign Agent, Financial Records Show
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among four House lawmakers accused of paying a Chinese foreign agent to help with their 2022 reelection campaigns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a surprising development to come as tensions between the United States and China are already at an all-time high, newly released campaign finance records show AOC is one of at least four House members who paid a Chinese newspaper thousands of dollars in campaign funds last year.According to the filings from the Federal Election Commission, AOC paid Sing Tao Newspapers almost $1,500 to run advertisements for her campaign during the 2022 midterms.House Reps. Grace Meng...
KEYT
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are preparing for their first meeting since the GOP leader took power. The Wednesday afternoon sitdown comes ahead of a looming debt ceiling showdown. Biden has refused to engage in brinkmanship over lifting the nation’s debt limit, warning against throwing the economy into chaos. But McCarthy is eager to launch negotiations over slashing federal spending as part of a broader deal. The Republican leader arrives at the meeting without a formal GOP budget proposal, but laden with the promises he has made to far-right and conservative lawmakers to return federal spending back to 2022 levels — an 8% reduction.
KEYT
Biden hopes ‘dark memory’ of Nichols’ death aids police bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are meeting at the White House with members of the Congressional Black Caucus to explore the possibility of getting legislation to overhaul policing practices back on track. His administration is facing renewed pressure after the killing of Tyre Nichols. Before the start of the meeting, Biden said, “My hope is this dark memory spurs some action that we’ve all been fighting for.” Bipartisan efforts in Congress to reach an agreement on policing legislation stalled more than a year ago. Biden did sign an executive order that mostly focuses on federal agencies by requiring them to review and revise policies on the use of force.
KEYT
Biden’s top economic aide leaving White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser, Brian Deese, is leaving his post. Biden says in a statement that Deese will step down as director of the White House National Economic Council. That position had him coordinating policy across the government. He also negotiated with Congress on coronavirus aid, the budget, infrastructure, the tax code, clean energy incentives, investments in computer chip plants and other measures that the president counts as key victories.
KEYT
Doctor, GOP governor clash over private Medicaid discussion
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former University of Mississippi chancellor says Republican Gov. Tate Reeves spoke privately with him years ago about the benefits of expanding Medicaid to people in low-wage jobs. Dr. Dan Jones spoke Thursday at a news conference organized by Democratic state lawmakers. Jones says Reeves acknowledged in 2013 or 2014 that expanding Medicaid would benefit Mississippi’s economy and provide health care to more residents in a state with poor health outcomes. Jones says Reeves told him he wouldn’t support the policy for political reasons. Reeves responded that Jones’ remarks were an “obvious lie.” Reeves has publicly opposed Medicaid expansion for years.
KEYT
South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota Senate has censured and reinstated a Republican senator who was suspended last week. Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller was accused of harassing a legislative aide during an exchange about childhood vaccinations and breastfeeding. The Republican-controlled Senate overwhelmingly approved a report from an investigative committee that concluded Frye-Mueller had harassed a staff member of the Legislative Research Council. The aide filed a complaint last week detailing how Frye-Mueller told the aide her child could die from vaccinations and graphically discussed breastfeeding while her husband was in the room. Frye-Mueller and her husband have denied much of the aide’s complaint. But Senate lawmakers made it clear they believed the aide.
KEYT
Arkansas Gov. Sanders to give GOP response to Biden address
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will deliver the Republican address to the nation in response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech next week. Sanders is 40, and the GOP is seeking to show it’s creating a new generation of leaders. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced the role for Sanders on Thursday. Sanders is the nation’s youngest governor and the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. She served as White House press secretary for President Donald Trump from 2017 to 2019. Biden will deliver the address on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
KEYT
Biden, lawmakers look to find common spiritual ground at more intimate National Prayer Breakfast
President Joe Biden offered an olive branch to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Thursday as he gave an interfaith and bipartisan address to the National Prayer Breakfast, remarks on Capitol Hill that come amid pressing issues including the debt limit, a national conversation on justice and policing and congressional investigations into his administration.
KEYT
Joe Biden and Kevin McCarthy put their brand new relationship to the test with debt ceiling crisis looming
President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy aren’t friends. Biden’s advisers describe the relationship in bland but respectful terms like “cordial” and “professional.” The president on Tuesday called McCarthy a “decent man” and the speaker said after a November meeting between Biden and congressional leaders he “can work with anybody.”
KEYT
Israel FM: Fully normalized ties with Sudan later this year
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister says the country expects to fully normalize ties with Sudan sometime later this year. Eli Cohen spoke on Thursday, after returning from a lightning diplomatic mission to the Sudanese capital. In Khartoum, he held high-level meetings with Sudan’s ruling general, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and other military leaders. The announcement could help Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deflect attention from a recent burst of violence with Palestinians and widespread public anger over his plans to overhaul the country’s judicial system. For Sudan’s ruling generals, a breakthrough with Israel could help convince foreign countries, including the U.S. and the UAE, to inject financial aid into the struggling economy.
KEYT
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, asked the Justice Department in a letter Wednesday to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019.
KEYT
Netanyahu visits France amid spike in Mideast tensions
PARIS (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has met with France’s president amid one of the deadliest periods of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in years. French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting Netanyahu at a dinner on Thursday night. Macron’s office said the French leader plans to share France’s solidarity with Israel but also urge against action that would feed the spiral of violence. Netanyahu’s office says he will focus on concerns about Iran’s nuclear activities. Pro-Palestinian activists plan a protest in Paris on Saturday against the trip and to decry worsening conditions for Palestinian prisoners in Israel Netanyahu is also meeting business leaders and members of France’s Jewish community before leaving France on Saturday night.
KEYT
IOC details Russia stance for Olympics, cites human rights
GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee has stepped up efforts to explain its position on trying to help Russian athletes qualify for the Paris Games. It comes amid a backlash from Ukraine and its allies. The Olympic body last week mapped a pathway to Paris for athletes from Russia and Belarus who have not actively supported the war. That provoked powerful pushback from Ukraine, which wants to see those countries remain banned from most international sports. The IOC also says there’s no plan for its president Thomas Bach to accept Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s invitation to visit.
KEYT
US charges 4 key suspects in killing of Haiti’s president
MIAMI (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haiti’s president appear for the first time in U.S. federal court to face accusations that they plotted and participated in his assassination, a day after they were transferred to the United States for prosecution. If convicted, three of them face up to life imprisonment, while the forth faces up to 20 years. Haitian president Jovenel Moïse was shot 12 times at his private home near the capital of Port-au-Prince on July, 7 2021.
KEYT
Taiwan’s Tsai welcomes retired US admiral for China talks
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has welcomed the former head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command who warned in 2021 that the island could face an invasion from China this decade. Retired Adm. Phil Davidson, along with colleagues from the U.S. think tank the National Bureau of Asian Research, arrived Monday in the capital Taipei. China-Taiwan tensions spiked in August with the visit of then-U.S. Speaker Nancy Pelosi. China and Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949 and the mainland claims the self-governing island as part of its territory. Tsai thanked Davidson on Thursday for his contributions to the safety of the Taiwan Straits. While still serving as the head of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Davidson had warned that China’s claims over Taiwan were a rising and tangible threat.
KEYT
Democrats in Connecticut want to ban state agencies from using ‘Latinx’
Several state Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut are seeking to ban state agencies from using “Latinx,” — the latest example of political backlash against the term. Members of the Connecticut state House introduced a bill last month that would prohibit state agencies and employees acting on behalf of state agencies from using “Latinx” in official communications.
